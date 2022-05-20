STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSLC results: Disability not hurdle for 3,762 Karnataka students

He aims to take up civil service and be an IAS officer some day. So he plans to take up Arts for PUC.

Published: 20th May 2022

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Disability was no hurdle for 3,762 differently abled students, who cleared their SSLC examination, including ten of them who scored 611 to 622 marks out of 625. Nutan Pujar D C (in pic), a visually challenged student of Karnataka Public School of Honnaganahatti of Bengaluru south, who secured 613 out of 625 marks, is among the top 10 students among the differently abled.

He aims to take up civil service and be an IAS officer some day. So he plans to take up Arts for PUC. “Instead of blaming our disability on anyone, if we put the best efforts and work hard, success follows,” Nuthan said. 

Son of Dr Chittaiah pujar, a Kannada professor, and Srilakshmi A G, was visually challenged from birth.  His principal Mruthyunjaya G B and father explained how he made the best use of technology and Youtube to prepare for the exams.  

