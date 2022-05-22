18 Covid orphans clear SSLC exams in Karnataka with flying colours

Shilpa P By

BENGALURU: The Covid-19 pandemic had resulted in incalculable losses for innumerable. But in an outstanding example of surmounting the obstacles, 221 students, who had lost both their parents to the lethal virus, did not lose their spirits. Of them, 22 had appeared for the SSLC exams, and 18 have passed. To top the achievement, five of them have scored more than 85 per cent marks, and 10 of them secured more than 60 per cent marks, said the director of Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), Latha Kumari.

Two children from the Hassan district, among those who have passed, are now under the care of their extended families. They are beneficiaries of multiple schemes from both the Centre and the State including PM Cares, through the ICPS under the Department of Women and Child Development. One of the students has sc­ored a staggering 92 per cent and another has scored 89 per cent. From Belagavi district, three students have scored 89 per cent, 72 per cent and 71 per cent.

A student from the Chikkamagaluru district has scored 88.96 per cent. Another from Chikballapur district has scored 88.64 per cent. Among two of kids from the Ballari district, one has scored 83.2 per cent and another has scored 69.9 per cent. A student from Dakshina Kannada district has scored 79 per cent, and from Chitradurga district another student has scored 78.24 per cent marks. A student from Bagalkot has scored 75.68 per cent, while another from Bidar has scored 74.88 per cent. The lowest sc­ore obtained by two students who are from Koppal (51.2 per cent) and Mysuru (50.88 per cent).

In all, both parents of 30 children succumbed to Covid-19 in Bengaluru Urban district, 22 children lost their parents in Belagavi, Chikballapur (16), 11 each in Mysuru and Dakshin Kannada, eight each in Bidar, Hassan, Ramanagara and Tumakuru, seven each from Bagalkot and Ballari, six each from Chikkamagaluru, Mandya and Yadgir, five each from Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gadag, Kolar, Shivamogga, four each from Bengaluru Rural, Raichuru and Haveri.