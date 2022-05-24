Leaving ordeal of domestic violence behind, this brave Kerala woman ‘marches’ on

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: While Vismaya V of Kollam fell victim to domestic violence, Kozhikode resident A Noujisha has a different tale to tell despite having faced a similar ordeal. Six years ago, unable to bear her husband’s torture, she had decided to end her life by jumping into the well on their premises. But standing near the well, she could not summon the ‘courage’ to do so. Instead, she pulled herself around to fight the odds. Now 32, the brave Noujisha has done something inspirational for all distressed women — become a police officer.

Holder of a master’s degree in computer application, Noujisha joined the police in 2021. TNIE had featured her story on May 26 in 2021. On Sunday, her passing out parade — as a woman civil police officer — was held at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur.

A video of Noujisha and her seven-year-old son Aiham Nazal sharing their joy after the parade has gone viral on social media. “Not marriage, but job is the real power for women. Instead of suffering in silence, women should come out of the ordeal and chase their dreams. That’s what my experience has taught me,” she told TNIE in the backdrop of the Vismaya verdict on Monday.

Belonging to Panthirikkara near Perambra, Noujisha thankfully remembers her elder sister Noufa A, who stood firmly behind her during her tedious divorce process and while attempting to get a government job.

I broke down when I got the appointment order: Noujisha



“But for Noufa, I would not have survived. She promised to stand by me and take care of my son until I get a job,” said Noujisha. Noufa is a lab assistant at a government HSS near Perambra. Noujisha had wanted to work even before wedding and her perseverance paid off. She made it to many PSC ranklists, including for woman civil police officer post in four districts and lower division clerk in Ernakulam. She joined as civil police officer on April 15, 2021.

“I broke down when I got the appointment order,” she said. Her ex-husband used to torture Noujisha physically, but she was afraid to approach the police. “Let me tell you that there is no need to harbour such fears. Any woman can go to the police station. We feel extremely weak sometimes, but we must believe that we can overcome it. The support of one’s family is paramount in such hours of crisis,” she said.