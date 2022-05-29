How this Kerala nun proved to be guardian angel for 12 TN girls. Read on

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: 23 summers have passed since Sister Ammini Oommen became a mother, guardian angel and caretaker to 12 girls from Usilampatti in Tamil Nadu. But for her, they would never have had a chance to live, let alone lead a happy life. Female infanticide might well have taken their lives.

The girls — Angel, Faith, Feba, Sheba, Ruth, Sharon, Sara, Esther, Krupa, Lidya, Shalomi and Hannah — have all grown up to be well-educated individuals, spreading their wings to take on life. Some are employed, and others studying. Three have a family of their own too.

“I shudder even now to think of what might have happened to these angels,” says Ammini, who raised the children at her home in Mandamaruti in Ranni.

As to why she did not bring in more children, the 66-year-old says,”I don’t have the financial backup to foster more children. I would have liked to but there are limitations. Even now, I am able to care for the children because of the help I receive from Good Samaritans.” Angel, Faith, Feba and Sheba are 22 while Ruth, Sharon, Sara, Esther, Krupa and Lidya are 21.

Shalomi is 20 and the youngest is Hannah, at 19, their guardian says.“My children are all preparing to leave the nest. Three of them are married and are living with their families while jobs and studies have kept the rest away from home. Now, I’m all alone. The house comes alive when all the girls come home.”

Ammini, who belongs to the Marthoma Church, believes fate brought the 12 girls to her.“When I was 15, I was afflicted by a life-threatening disease. Miraculously, I recovered and regained my health. My near-death experience brought me closer to god. I decided to work among his children to repay the blessings he showered on me,” she says.

One of her travels as part of missionary work had taken her to Usilampatti. While resting at a house after giving a sermon at a prayer meeting in the village, a group of social workers approached her.

“They told me about the heinous practice of female infanticide prevalent in the village,” she recalls. The grim picture touched Ammini’s heart. “So I told the social workers that I’d take care of those infants.”

But she had no idea how. For she neither had anybody to help her nor the finances required. After she returned home, she received a phone call. “They told me a newborn girl faces death and urged me to rescue it,” she says.Ammini didn’t have to think twice and left for Usilampatti.

“The baby came to me aged just 18 hours. I took a look at her angelic face and the tiny being captured my heart. I named her Angel.”

That was the start. Angel was followed by the other 11 girls in rapid succession. “Though I am their mother, the state government has guardianship of the girls. I have got Carmel Nursing Home registered as a charitable organisation under the social justice department,” she says.