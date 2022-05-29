This Tamil Nadu bus conductor is providing needy with ticket out of misery

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just before the dawn breaks, M Babu starts his journey on the government bus 54A, dispensing tickets with a smile brighter than the sun. The 43-year-old, serving on the stretch between Poonamallee and Thiruninravur, does more than what a bus conductor usually does.

Once all passengers on board are settled, he looks for a window seat, carrying a notebook in hand. This book offers a glimpse at how the conductor transforms into a superhero without a cape. Alongside scribblings of the previous day’s fare collection, there would be names that Babu has jotted down. One among those is Udayakumar P, a 63-year-old residing in Melmanagar, whose wife left a void in his heart after succumbing to cancer five years ago.

“I have known Babu for a few years now since the days I used to drive rickshaws. My wife died and a hernia operation forced me to stay at home. I live with my 80-year-old mother-in-law. When sustenance became hard, Babu got us medicines and whatever ration he could afford, such as dal and rice. He has gifted us clothes as well,” says Udayakumar.

The notebook also consists of strangers, struggling with disabilities and without a home. Babu categorises each person and offers them a shelter suiting their needs. When his shift ends at 1 pm, Babu embarks on to a destination fuelled by his childhood circumstances. “My father abandoned my family when I was just 12 years old. My mother had to raise the four children. I am no stranger to hunger and helplessness, so I try my best to help others in whatever way I can,” he says.

At present, Babu feeds about 30 people. He banks on affection to build confidence with the strangers, who find it hard to trust a helping hand in today’s world. “I start by gaining their trust, giving them haircuts and a bath, bringing them two meals a day. If people agree to be shifted into care homes, I help them get admitted. If they don’t, I continue to feed them every day,” he adds.

For working an eight-hour-shift, Babu gets a monthly salary of Rs 35,000. Out of this, he has dedicated Rs 8,000 to buy clothes and food for children who cannot find a home. Upon seeing his commitment to the cause, regular passengers find it comfortable to seek solace in Babu.

“My sister, who works as a nurse, takes the same route where Babu is the conductor. She told him about my daughter, who has to sleep on the floor with a spinal cord illness. Babu bought her a bed, some pillows, and medicines last week. He also extended financial support,” says Kavitha, who lives in a thatched house with her 10-year-old bedridden daughter.

Despite all the efforts, Babu hopes more people would chip in with random acts of kindness. “My wish is that more people contribute to this cause. Even if you’re apprehensive about lending money, there are other ways to show another person that they’re not alone. It can be medicines, rations, or even books,” he adds.

‘More people should chip in with acts of kindness’

Despite all the efforts, the bus conductor hopes more people would chip in with random acts of kindness. “My wish is that more people contribute to this cause. Even if you’re apprehensive about lending money, there are other ways to show another person that they’re not alone. It can be medicines, rations, or even books,” Babu adds.