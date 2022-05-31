STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
27 from TN crack UPSC exam, Coimbatore girl secures AIR 42

The State’s topper, Swathi Sree (25), from Coimbatore, secured AIR 42 in what was her third attempt at the exam.

Swathi Sree

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: Of the 685 people who cleared the civil service examination, 27 are from Tamil Nadu. The State’s topper, Swathi Sree (25), from Coimbatore, secured AIR 42 in what was her third attempt at the exam.

Since she aimed for IAS, Swathi said she rejected an IRS offer she got in her last attempt, after securing AIR 126 in the 2020 UPSC exam. “I think my perseverance and hard work got me this. I want to concentrate on policy-making, schemes, and related things,” said Swathi.

She decided to focus on this while studying BSc Agriculture at a private college in Tamil Nadu. “My years in college helped me get an idea of how the system and government work, and that learning helped me reach here... My parents and sister helped a lot by accompanying me across all the hurdles,” she added.

Swathi did her schooling in Coonoor, in the Nilgiris, and now lives in Coimbatore with her mother, a retired postal assistant, her father, a share marketer, and a college-going sister. C Ramya, from Chennai, bagged the second spot in Tamil Nadu (AIR 46), and Sivanandam, from the same city, secured the third spot (AIR 87).

Last year, 44 out of 780 people who cleared the UPSC exam were from Tamil Nadu. Commenting on this, S Chandru, head of academics, Shankar IAS Academy, said, “When college placements are good, the number of people pursuing IAS reduces. Placements have been relatively good the past couple of years, especially from the IT sector.”

Another reason is lack of fluency in Tamil and English, said experts, adding that the comprehension and aptitude tests are a major part of the exam.

