STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Wait ends, two TN men win Rs 10 crore Vishu Bumper lottery

Both of them hail from Manavalakurichi in Kanyakumari district.

Published: 31st May 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Dr M Pradeep Kumar and N Ramesh at the lottery directorate in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Express)

Dr M Pradeep Kumar and N Ramesh at the lottery directorate in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state lotteries department’s Vishu Bumper lottery winners have been finally identified. On Monday morning, two Tamil Nadu natives arrived at the department office and submitted the winning ticket. Dr M Pradeep Kumar and his relative N Ramesan who won the Rs 10-crore prize bought the ticket from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport premises.

Both of them hail from Manavalakurichi in Kanyakumari district. They were at the airport to receive Ramesan’s brother-in-law who came from abroad. Pradeep told mediapersons that his immediate priority was to pay off some debts.

They were busy with the final rites of a relative and could check the result only on Friday though the draw was on May 22. He works with the Tamil Nadu government. Both Pradeep and Ramesan had the habit of trying their luck but had to be content with small prizes so far. The net earning of the winners, after deducting the tax, is Rs 6.16 crore.

The winners have staked a joint claim on the ticket. Hence, the department will remit the amount to a bank account jointly owned by them. Since the winners hail from another state, they have to produce notary attestated identity proof as well. The winning ticket was sold by the Rangan-Jaseentha couple hailing from Valiyathura. The couple usually sells tickets at the airport at night when a large number of international flight services are operated.

The commission for the agent, Rs 1.20 crore, will go to the person who bought the ticket from the Lotteries Office. It is learnt that the agent was Suresh Kurup and the couple was his subagents. A sum of 2.64 crore is deducted as income tax. As many as 43.86 lakh tickets of the bumper lottery were sold.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishu Kerala lottery Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp