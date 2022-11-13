Home Good News

Even after losing both legs, this weaver soldiers on

As a result, he stopped working as an electrician and was left with no means to support his family.

Published: 13th November 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Gottimukkala Ramesh

Gottimukkala Ramesh

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Where there is a will there is a way goes the popular saying. Gottimukkala Ramesh, 38, has proved this right by surmounting several hurdles. A resident of Bhoodanpochampally and a handloom weaver by profession, Ramesh saw many ups and downs in his life, but never gave up. As he does not earn much in this line of work, Ramesh doubled up as an electrician to support a family comprising his mother, wife, aunt and two daughters.

However, on July 16, 2016, while returning from Solapur in Maharashtra after having the darshan of Goddess Tuljabhavani with his family members, he fell under a moving train and lost both his legs.  As a result, he stopped working as an electrician and was left with no means to support his family.

Then came a ray of hope when Sravya Reddy, chief of ‘We and She’, a voluntary organisation, donated him artificial legs. Though he found himself on his feet, he happiness did not last long. When he started operating the loom with the artificial legs, he suffered from back pain and other problems. Then he found a way out of the gloom -- an electric pedal to run the loom wheel.

Being a technician by nature, with his ingenuity, he quickly came up with the idea to make an electric pedal to operate the ‘raatnam’ (wheel) so that his mother and wife could run the wheel easily.  It does not involve much physical activity.

Ramesh said that apart from his wife, daughters and mother, he takes care of his aunt. He says with a twinge of regret that he has no close relatives on his side and his wife’s side.

He earns Rs 7000--Rs 12,000 per month which is hardly enough to provide for the family’s maintenance. “There are times when the entire family goes without food for days together,” he laments. Yet, intrepid Ramesh pulls through without losing confidence in himself. A little bit of financial help from the government or NGO could make a lot of difference in his life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gottimukkala Ramesh
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp