Bringing Turkish culture to Hyderabad through films

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-day Turkish Film Festival that kicked off on Friday at Prasads Film Lab at Banjara Hills will showcase films that are fun and entertaining and relatable. The film festival will conclude on Sunday. Dignitaries like Consul General of the Republic of Turkey Orhan Yalman Okan, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Ramesh Prasad, owner of Prasad’s Imax and LV Digital Labs were among those present at the inauguration of the festival.

Welcoming the guests to the inauguration, Consul General Orhan Okan expressed delight at bringing Turkish entertainment to the city. “My duty as the Turkish Consul-General in Hyderabad is to improve relations between Turkey and India in every possible field, be it economy, trade, culture, sports and others. I am also trying to increase the interaction between Turkey and Hyderabad,” he said.

The Consul General said that the idea behind the film festival was to introduce his country and the Turkish people to Hyderabad. “In terms of introduction, cinema is a useful tool, it can open a window for all of us to know more about each other’s cultures and daily life. We can say cinema is connecting people in daily life. Turkish cinema is gaining popularity around the world and Indian people are interested in Turkish movies so I decided to organise this festival,” the Consul General said.

Those interested in getting a taste of Turkish life and culture can see films like Kocan Kadar Konu (Speak as per your husband’s wishes), Patron Mutlu son Istiyor (Boss wishes a happy end), Eyvah Eyvan-2) (OMG, OMG-2) which the people of Hyderabad can easily relate to. These films are being screened at the Prasads Film Labs.

