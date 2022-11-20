Home Good News

Man paves path for mango farmers

Meet Munchinthala Jayabbanaidu, the man behind the success of Annamayya  Mutually Aided  Cooperative Society, which he established for the prosperity and development of fellow farmers.

Published: 20th November 2022 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting YSR lifetime achievement award to Jayabbanaidu. (Photo | Express)

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting YSR lifetime achievement award to Jayabbanaidu. (Photo | Express)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: From holding a five-acre-agriculture-land to being a man standing forefront of more than 650 farmers, this 60-year-old farmer has been reaping rich dividends through mango orchards at Talupula village in Pileru mandal of Annamayya district.

Meet Munchinthala Jayabbanaidu, the man behind the success of Annamayya  Mutually Aided Cooperative Society, which he established for the prosperity and development of fellow farmers in his village. The farmers through society sell about Rs 4.5 crore worth of mango produce cultivated in their orchards in a year and now aiming to enter their mango sales into double-digits this year.

Recognising the significant contributions made by his cooperative society to the betterment of farmers, the State Government has conferred the YSR Lifetime Achievement Award to Jayabbanaidu, which he received from AP Governor Biswabushan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 1.

Hailing from Talupula village in Pileru Mandal of Annamayya district, Jayabbanaidu has two sons, one working as a lecturer at Madanapalle BT College, while other working as CEO of the Farmer’s Co-operative Society.

Understanding the importance of collective efforts and based on the suggestions given by the horticulture officials, Jayabbanaidu along with 15 other farmers started the society in 2017, to bring all the farmers under one roof and reaping their efforts efficiently.

About 250 farmers enrolled paying Rs 100 entry fees and pooled Rs 5 lakh share capital, wherein each farmer contributed Rs 2,000 while additional loan assistance of Rs 5 lakh has been provided to the farmers by the government.

The profits generated through the share capital are equally distributed among the farmers and these farmers sell their produce without the involvement of any middlemen to Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra states.

Horticulture commissioner Chiranjeevi Chowdary, after witnessing the farmers who are selling their produce under trees, explained about the government schemes and how to avail its benefits. Following this, the horticulture officials convened a meeting with the farmers where they urged the authorities to set up mango collection and refining centres and provide weighing machines.

Authorities set up two collection centres with 75 per cent government subsidy and a refining centre with 40 tonnes of fruit capacity and 60 tonnes capacity of weighing machine in their village in 2018. As a result, the farmers who once used to sell their produce under trees are now doing their sales through the collection centres.

The Annamayya Mutual Aided Co-operative Society, which started with just 15 farmers today has more than 650 farmers from 13 panchayats in Pileru, Rompicherla, Yerravaripalem, and KV Palle Mandals as its members.

Anticipating a bountiful fruit yield of 90 per cent, the society which does fruit sales between Rs 4.5 to Rs 5 crore, is now planning to do Rs 10 crore sales this year. Also, the society procures Rs 75 lakh worth of fertilisers at a 90 per cent subsidy from the government every year.

Jayabbanaidu said he will work with more responsibility to take forward his society with more and attributed his fellow farmers’ support in receiving the award. Jaybbanaidu also received the Best Farmer Award from retired Supreme Court Judge Chalameswara Rao in 2014.

PROFITS SHARED AMONG FARMERS
About 250 farmers enrolled by paying Rs 100 entry fee and pooled Rs 5 lakh share capital, wherein each farmer contributed Rs 2,000 while additional loan assistance of Rs 5 lakh has been provided to the farmers by the government. The profits generated are equally distributed among the farmers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
agriculture-land 60-year-old farmer rich dividends mango orchards Munchinthala Jayabbanaidu
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp