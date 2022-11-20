Victorious Vanithalu, an event where women can share their tales of fighting cancer

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A few months before her retirement, P Jaya Lakshmi, who worked as a Senior Office Superintendent Officer at Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), was diagnosed with rectal cancer. Speaking to TNIE, Jaya stated that the additional pressure from Covid 19 lockdown was nothing less than fuel for a fire, but the constant support from the doctors and health care takers helped her to get through the tough times.

“Even the smallest of diseases comes with pain and sufferings. Though my children who live in the USA weren’t able to be by my side, their support and assurance helped me fight cancer after 12 radiation sessions and 6 chemotherapies,” she added.

Fast-forward to 2022, Jaya Lakshmi has visited her children in USA, and is living a completely healthy and happy life. She firmly believes that awareness campaigns are the need of the hour and will help save hundreds of lives from cancer if treated at an early stage.

“One should have belief, willpower and confidence to fight against anything in life. Fighting cancer had helped me lead a happy life with my family and now I motivate others to take the same path as I did. All it takes is that one single decision that allows to enjoy a numerous happy moments in life,” she concluded.

Commemorating women cancer survivors, Apollo Cancer Centre organised an awareness programme ‘Victorious Vanithalu’ on Saturday. A few women came forward and shared their experiences with the gathering and encouraged the public to consider getting treated for cancer.

A breast cancer survivor, Ramani shared a few snippets of information about her journey and how open conversations with the doctor helped her win the battle. “After I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was adamant about removing them just for the sake of the future, even if it wasn’t necessary. After a number of consultations with my doctor, I decided to follow his instructions along with the help of my family. When it comes to diseases or any medical help, we should have the trust in doctors to attain fruitful results,” she opined.

She shared that awareness campaigns and programmes where survivors can share their stories should be held often just for the sake of changing the wrong perspectives people have towards cancer treatments.

Ramani believes that being strong, active, supportive and responsive will surely help a person get through the tough times and also stand as an inspiration to the people who are about to enter this phase.

VISAKHAPATNAM: A few months before her retirement, P Jaya Lakshmi, who worked as a Senior Office Superintendent Officer at Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), was diagnosed with rectal cancer. Speaking to TNIE, Jaya stated that the additional pressure from Covid 19 lockdown was nothing less than fuel for a fire, but the constant support from the doctors and health care takers helped her to get through the tough times. “Even the smallest of diseases comes with pain and sufferings. Though my children who live in the USA weren’t able to be by my side, their support and assurance helped me fight cancer after 12 radiation sessions and 6 chemotherapies,” she added. Fast-forward to 2022, Jaya Lakshmi has visited her children in USA, and is living a completely healthy and happy life. She firmly believes that awareness campaigns are the need of the hour and will help save hundreds of lives from cancer if treated at an early stage. “One should have belief, willpower and confidence to fight against anything in life. Fighting cancer had helped me lead a happy life with my family and now I motivate others to take the same path as I did. All it takes is that one single decision that allows to enjoy a numerous happy moments in life,” she concluded. Commemorating women cancer survivors, Apollo Cancer Centre organised an awareness programme ‘Victorious Vanithalu’ on Saturday. A few women came forward and shared their experiences with the gathering and encouraged the public to consider getting treated for cancer. A breast cancer survivor, Ramani shared a few snippets of information about her journey and how open conversations with the doctor helped her win the battle. “After I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was adamant about removing them just for the sake of the future, even if it wasn’t necessary. After a number of consultations with my doctor, I decided to follow his instructions along with the help of my family. When it comes to diseases or any medical help, we should have the trust in doctors to attain fruitful results,” she opined. She shared that awareness campaigns and programmes where survivors can share their stories should be held often just for the sake of changing the wrong perspectives people have towards cancer treatments. Ramani believes that being strong, active, supportive and responsive will surely help a person get through the tough times and also stand as an inspiration to the people who are about to enter this phase.