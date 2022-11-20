Home Good News

Victorious Vanithalu, an event where women can share their tales of fighting cancer

A breast cancer survivor, Ramani shared a few snippets of information about her journey and how open conversations with the doctor helped her win the battle.

Published: 20th November 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Suman from Apollo Hospitals addressing the programme. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Dr Suman from Apollo Hospitals addressing the programme. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A few months before her retirement, P Jaya Lakshmi, who worked as a Senior Office Superintendent Officer at Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), was diagnosed with rectal cancer. Speaking to TNIE, Jaya stated that the additional pressure from Covid 19 lockdown was nothing less than fuel for a fire, but the constant support from the doctors and health care takers helped her to get through the tough times.

“Even the smallest of diseases comes with pain and sufferings. Though my children who live in the USA weren’t able to be by my side, their support and assurance helped me fight cancer after 12 radiation sessions and 6 chemotherapies,” she added.

Fast-forward to 2022, Jaya Lakshmi has visited her children in USA, and is living a completely healthy and happy life. She firmly believes that awareness campaigns are the need of the hour and will help save hundreds of lives from cancer if treated at an early stage.

“One should have belief, willpower and confidence to fight against anything in life. Fighting cancer had helped me lead a happy life with my family and now I motivate others to take the same path as I did. All it takes is that one single decision that allows to enjoy a numerous happy moments in life,” she concluded.
Commemorating women cancer survivors, Apollo Cancer Centre organised an awareness programme ‘Victorious Vanithalu’ on Saturday. A few women came forward and shared their experiences with the gathering and encouraged the public to consider getting treated for cancer.

A breast cancer survivor, Ramani shared a few snippets of information about her journey and how open conversations with the doctor helped her win the battle. “After I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was adamant about removing them just for the sake of the future, even if it wasn’t necessary. After a number of consultations with my doctor, I decided to follow his instructions along with the help of my family. When it comes to diseases or any medical help, we should have the trust in doctors to attain fruitful results,” she opined.

She shared that awareness campaigns and programmes where survivors can share their stories should be held often just for the sake of changing the wrong perspectives people have towards cancer treatments.
Ramani believes that being strong, active, supportive and responsive will surely help a person get through the tough times and also stand as an inspiration to the people who are about to enter this phase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Jaya Lakshmi rectal cancer Covid lockdown breast cancer survivor
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp