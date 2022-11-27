Home Good News

On completion of SUSI programme, Rishitha’s cap gets another feather

Currently, Rishitha is studying MBA at KL Business School in Vijayawada.

Published: 27th November 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rishitha Jaladi.

Rishitha Jaladi.

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A social activist and youth parliamentarian, Rishitha Jaladi has gained recognition on an international platform as she has completed the Study of United States Institutes (SUSI)-2021 programme. A native of Nidamanuru village near Vijayawada, the 21-year-old has been involved in community service for the past six years. She has laid special focus to help government school students and children from marginalised communities. Rishitha has conducted several awareness sessions on sex education, drug abuse and gender equality. 

Her work to serve girls and underprivileged students secured her a place in the Youth Leadership Exchange programme held in the United States of America. SUSI is a five-week programme funded by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs whose mission is to promote mutual understanding between the people of the US and other countries. The lead partner for the programme is Meridian International Center, while the host institution is FIUTS (Foundation for International Understanding Through Students) at the University of Washington, Seattle.

Currently, Rishitha is studying MBA at KL Business School in Vijayawada. Her father Jaladi Ramachandra Rao, an LIC agent, and mother Rajasri are from Nidamanuru.

Besides social service, Rishita has gained wide recognition for her oratory skills during her speech in the Parliament Central Hall in 2021 and received applause from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.As a student leader representing India, her study was on education and future of work focusing on building communication and leadership skills in a global environment. As part of her visit to the US, she participated in lectures, collaborative discussions, small group and individual work, site and corporate visits, and informal cultural activities with Americans.

Speaking to TNIE, Rishitha explained, “SUSI programme was conducted in a hybrid format, including a virtual component from June 21 to July 30, 2021, and an in-person component in November 2022. After the virtual sessions, I worked on a community action project (CAP) ‘Value-ED’ that aims to create awareness about the importance of value education and skill development in local schools at the most basic level.”

She has received several other awards, including ‘Jnanabheri’ cash award of `1,00,000 in 2018 from the then Chief Minister of AP and a special appreciation award from the Governor in 2019. She also bagged second prize in the National Level Declamation Contest, held by the Ministry of Sports in 2019, in addition to several other awards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishitha Jaladi Study of United States Institutes SUSI
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp