NRI techie from AP starts ITeS company in hometown Prakasam for rural talent

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Techies Nagamani, Swathi, Hari Vasu, and about 200 other youngsters, most them from rural areas of Prakasam district, are now have promising careers in ‘Techbulls’, the first software solutions company in the district established by an NRI techie and businessman, N Vijay Bhasker Reddy.

‘Techbulls’ is exploring talents from rural areas with an aim to provide job opportunities to them. ‘Techbulls’ has employed around 200 youngsters so far and is planning to increase the number to 500 by the year-end.

‘Techbulls’ is an Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) company having ties with many firms and it has a large client base in South Africa, India, the USA and other countries. The company has offices in Hyderabad, Botswana, Namibia, the US and other places and has achieved a turnover of around $110 million (around Rs 898 crore)

Nalamalupu Anji Reddy (50) and Nalamalupu Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (46) are brothers hailing from Karavadi village in the Ongole rural mandal. As the elder son of the family, Anji Reddy, after completing his studies, went to South Africa in search of a job. He settled in Botswana as a successful businessman. A few years later, his younger brother Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy followed his footsteps and joined him in Botswana after completing his engineering degree.

The duo established various businesses dealing with pharma, IT and ITeS, real estate, agriculture and energy. With the thought of providing best career opportunities to the youth in their home district, finally Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy has decided to start a company in their home district.

After two years of planning, Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy started TechBulls Software Services Private Limited (TSSPL) in ‘Gundlapalli Industrial Growth Centre (GIGC) in Maddipadu mandal, about 18 km from Ongole, with an initial investment of Rs 100 crore.

Techbulls, reflecting the globally famed Ongole bull race, was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently. TechBulls is aimed at providing around 3,000 jobs to the local youth with an initial hiring of 500 in the first year. The company is planning to invest Rs 1,00 crore in the next five years. Techbulls’ is also going to provide seed money support with Rs 100 crore fund to encourage start-ups focusing on rural/agriculture issues.

“We are ready to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 20 crore this year to eligible start-ups which have good planning,” TechBulls- COO Sudhakar Reddy added.

“Initially, we will hire about 500 youth and increase the number depending on the talent and new projects we acquire. We wanted to do something for our native district and so started Techbulls. Youngsters who can focus on resolving the rural/ agriculture sector issues with new ideas will be encouraged. They will be mentored by our team and financial assistance will also be provided to them,” TechBulls chairman Vijay Bhaskar Reddy explained.

ONGOLE: Techies Nagamani, Swathi, Hari Vasu, and about 200 other youngsters, most them from rural areas of Prakasam district, are now have promising careers in ‘Techbulls’, the first software solutions company in the district established by an NRI techie and businessman, N Vijay Bhasker Reddy. ‘Techbulls’ is exploring talents from rural areas with an aim to provide job opportunities to them. ‘Techbulls’ has employed around 200 youngsters so far and is planning to increase the number to 500 by the year-end. ‘Techbulls’ is an Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) company having ties with many firms and it has a large client base in South Africa, India, the USA and other countries. The company has offices in Hyderabad, Botswana, Namibia, the US and other places and has achieved a turnover of around $110 million (around Rs 898 crore) Nalamalupu Anji Reddy (50) and Nalamalupu Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (46) are brothers hailing from Karavadi village in the Ongole rural mandal. As the elder son of the family, Anji Reddy, after completing his studies, went to South Africa in search of a job. He settled in Botswana as a successful businessman. A few years later, his younger brother Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy followed his footsteps and joined him in Botswana after completing his engineering degree. The duo established various businesses dealing with pharma, IT and ITeS, real estate, agriculture and energy. With the thought of providing best career opportunities to the youth in their home district, finally Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy has decided to start a company in their home district. After two years of planning, Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy started TechBulls Software Services Private Limited (TSSPL) in ‘Gundlapalli Industrial Growth Centre (GIGC) in Maddipadu mandal, about 18 km from Ongole, with an initial investment of Rs 100 crore. Techbulls, reflecting the globally famed Ongole bull race, was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently. TechBulls is aimed at providing around 3,000 jobs to the local youth with an initial hiring of 500 in the first year. The company is planning to invest Rs 1,00 crore in the next five years. Techbulls’ is also going to provide seed money support with Rs 100 crore fund to encourage start-ups focusing on rural/agriculture issues. “We are ready to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 20 crore this year to eligible start-ups which have good planning,” TechBulls- COO Sudhakar Reddy added. “Initially, we will hire about 500 youth and increase the number depending on the talent and new projects we acquire. We wanted to do something for our native district and so started Techbulls. Youngsters who can focus on resolving the rural/ agriculture sector issues with new ideas will be encouraged. They will be mentored by our team and financial assistance will also be provided to them,” TechBulls chairman Vijay Bhaskar Reddy explained.