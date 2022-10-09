Ex-CISF havildar spends his pension to educate the poor in Cuttack

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: For Amar Kumar Nayak, a former Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) havildar, charity has assumed a whole new meaning.After taking voluntary retirement from CISF, the 59-year-old has been spending his pension money on educating underprivileged children at Kulasarichuan village in 42 Mauza, 20 km away from Cuttack city.The ‘360 Degree Free Coaching and Computer Institute’ which he set up at the village has 95 children pursuing computer courses and another 45 students availing free coaching in different subjects since February 2022.

Amar never got a chance to pursue higher studies due to acute poverty but he is living his dream by fuelling the hunger for education of youngsters in his village and giving them a chance at living theirs.“My father was a poor farmer who faced extreme difficulties in maintaining our 6-member family. Although I wanted to study further, there was no scope then. In whatever small way I can, I want to ensure that children get education,” said Amar who hails from Nuapada village in Kendrapara.

After passing Class 9 from his village school, he had to give up education to join CISF as a constable to supplement his family income. Years later, he was promoted as havildar.After serving for 33 years, he took voluntary retirement in 2018 and started touring Cuttack district to find out the education status of underprivileged children. This is when he came across children of government schools in 42 Mouza under Cuttack Sadar block who could not afford tuition. “ I decided to open ‘360 Degree Free Coaching and Computer Institute’ in a rented accommodation on February 24 this year,” he said.

He hired four computer teachers, a general teacher, administrative officer and a peon to manage the centre while he oversees the operations. Currently, 94 persons - from Class 8 students to youths and people in their 40s - are pursuing computer education at the centre free of cost. Besides, 32 students from Class 6 to Class 10 are availing free coaching.

All the staff are engaged on a monthly salary basis. While the teachers get their salary ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 and peon gets Rs 4,000, the BTech qualified administrative officer is paid Rs 12,000. “A sum of Rs 37,000 is being spent every month towards staff payment. I get a monthly pension of Rs 31,000 and my sons contribute the rest to run this centre,” he said.

While his elder son Atamaja works as a technician in Rourkela Steel Plant, his younger son Alok and daughter-in-law are engineers in New Delhi. “My wife stays in Delhi with my younger son. Since there is no one here, I give all my time to look after the education of the children,” he said.

