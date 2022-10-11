Home Good News

Unforgettable boat ride for Kerala mother-daughter duo

It had been  long since Parukuttyamma, 92, went on a trip with her vision-impaired daughter Omana, 60.

Published: 11th October 2022

Parutkuttyamma and her daughter Omana, who is visually impaired, enjoy a ride on the Kochi Water Metro | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It had been long since Parukuttyamma, 92, went on a trip with her vision-impaired daughter Omana, 60. The two could not afford it and did not have time either. On Monday, the two, who have been living in a house at Iringole in Perumbavoor, were able to realise their long-cherished dream — a boat ride.

Peace Valley project co-ordinator Sabith Umer said: “The panchayat and neighbours brought the two who are getting aged and have contracted age-related illnesses to our institution.” Peace Valley is a project of Human Care Foundation, a charitable trust working in the field of palliative care and paraplegic rehabilitation since 2012.

Parukuttyamma, Omana and 60 other inmates of the centre were taken in a Kochi Water Metro vessel as part of the World Mental Health Day. “Throughout the journey, Parukuttyamma could be seen sitting near her daughter looking after her lovingly and describing the sights to her. Shymol and Priya, who suffer from cerebral palsy, too couldn’t hide their excitement,” he said.

They were the first to board the boat and made a beeline to the side seat that would give them an unrestricted view of the shore and water, said Sabith. The trip that started at 11am from the Vyttila Water Metro terminal returned after taking a round trip. It was seen off by Assistant Collector Harshil R Meena.

