Home Good News

Eco-cycle diaries of Kozhikode's Ecovibe Pedallers

A gang of pedallers is on a mission to curb plastic menace and make the environment greener, reports Ajith Kannan

Published: 16th October 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Pedalling is a popular fitness activity across age groups these days. For some cycling enthusiasts, it’s about recreation, relaxation of a different kind. For Kozhikode’s Ecovibe Pedallers, however, cycling is more of a mission. The 21-member cycling community based in Nadapuram is on a mission to eliminate the plastic menace. Cruising through different parts of Kozhikode on their bicycles, the members clear plastic junk on public roads and in waterbodies. “A leisurely cycle ride — soaking in nature — is probably best exercise, and it can be enjoyed by people of all ages,” says Ecovibe Pedallers secretary Faisal K K. 

“We initially formed this group with an aim to boost the physical and mental health of the members.”Formed in 2019, Faisal adds, the pedallers covered towns, hill stations, ghats, and rivers. “Those trips were enjoyable, memorable,” he says.

“But, one thing that disturbed us on all those trips was the sight of plastic junk marring natural beauty.” So, the ‘gang’ decided on action. “We started cleaning up plastic waste through our trips,” says Faisal, adding that group adopted ‘Save the Nature’ as its motto.

Besides daily morning rides, Ecovibe Pedallers conducts weekly trips through small towns and tourism destinations in and around the Nadapuram region.  Members collect plastic waste and dump it in garbage bins set up by local bodies. 

“During the weekend trips, we cover about 100km,” says Faisal. “In the beginning, we were just three cycling enthusiasts. We evolved as a group or a cycling collective following the Covid outbreak and lockdowns.” Ecovibe Pedallers is planning another green mission. “We will soon start planting tree saplings on roadsides and open public spaces, wherever our bicycles take us,” Faisal smiles. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kozhikode
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp