Sanitary worker from Andhra bags gold in powerlifting

However, he has been hoping that the State government would extend financial assistance and help him achieve higher targets in the sport.

Arji Balakrishna

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A sanitation worker with the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation, Arji Balakrishna, has won a gold medal at the National Seniors and Masters Classic Powerlifting Championship in the 74 kg category. The competition was held at Chandrapur in Maharastra from October 12 to 16. Fighting all odds in life, Balakrishna has been striving to pursue his passion for powerlifting. During the day, he clears silt from drains in the city and undergoes training at a gym in the evening.

The sanitation worker has won medals at 23 district and 25 state level powerlifting competitions. However, he has been hoping that the State government would extend financial assistance and help him achieve higher targets in the sport.

“I wake up at 4 am to go to work. I am a contract worker and receive a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Powerlifting is an expensive sport. There have been days when I am not left with even a single penny. But my friends have supported me through difficult times. They have lent me money to purchase costumes, which cost around Rs 22,000,” Balakrishna expressed.

Urging the government and corporate agencies to support him, he said he has studied till Class X and could not continue further studies due to poverty.“My father is a temporary worker and my brother is an auto driver. I have to support my wife, son and a sick mother. As a result, I cannot afford to have a nutritious diet,” the sanitation worker said. “I am an optimist. After completing my duties, I go to the gym and train. My trainer at Sai Power Gym, Satyanarayana, and Volleyball coach Satish have stood by me and helped me overcome financial problems,” he said.

District Collector Madhavi Latha invited Balakrishna to the Collectorate and felicitated him on Friday. Wishing him luck for his future endeavours, she said he has proved that anything is possible with determination and hard work. The collector assured him of all the support from the district administration.

Comments(1)

  • s k acharya
    please share phone pay number of Sri Arji Balakrishna.
    21 hours ago reply
