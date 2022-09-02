Karnataka: Muslim cop in Hubballi leads Ganesha idol installation at police station, get praises

Amit S Upadhye By

HUBBALLI: Police Inspector at Gokul Road Police Station in Hubballi J M Kalimirchi carrying a Ganesha statue in hand with a saffron cap has made many heads turn as he led the police staff of the station while installing a Ganesha idol.

And this is not the first time the Inspector has been seen doing this. Even in 2021 he was front runner for Ganesha installation at his police station.

His act has been invited praises from all over relating it to a fine example of spreading religious harmony at the time when many parts of Karnataka are boiling over the opposite issues.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Inspector Kalimirchi said that communal harmony is the need of the hour and he never hesitated to take part in Hindu festivals.

"I am Muslim by birth. But when I leave my home I am an Indian and nothing more. I come from a small village in Koppal district where both Hindus and Muslims together celebrate the Ganesha festival. I may miss any of the festivals due to police duty, but I make it a point that I visit my village to attend the annual fair in the temple," he said.

The last time Kalimirchi made news was he led the building of a temple near his Police station on demand of locals and recently he risked his life to pull out stuck workers in a sparkle candle-making unit that caught fire.

Six people died in a span of two weeks due to burn injuries who were working in the ill-fated and illegally run factory. The police officer was able to save the lives of three people.

Kalimirchi hails from Mangur village in Koppal district where for generations Hindus are seen following Dargah traditions. There are several Muslims who visit temples and take part in annual fair. In many parts of North Karnataka the temple chariot is pulled by people from both communities.

"We are all brothers and living in harmony is our main need. Many of the staff are happy about my involvement as the station head which is in fact a great pleasure. We brought the Ganesha statue in a procession along with the station staff members," he added.

