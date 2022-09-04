Behind the success of this Karimnagar farmer is papaya

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: While the authorities encourage many farmers to adopt intercropping (the practice of growing two or more crops in proximity to each other) in a bid to improve soil quality and enhance the ecological balance, not many come forward to embrace the new techniques. Of the ones, who come forward, many are disheartened after failing to get the desired results, which experts attribute to improper implementation. However, a ryot in Kondapur village under Kothapalli mandal of Karimnagar district has been turning heads by growing papaya in his paddy farm.

Speaking to TNIE, farmer Kunta Anjaiah mentions that he was cultivating paddy in his 4.2 acre land and earning good money. However, with authorities constantly encouraging farmers into growing other crops, he chose ‘Taiwan Red Lady Papaya’ as his secondary crop and allotted 1.2 acres of space in the farm towards growing it, he adds.

He said the Agriculture Technology and Management Agency (ATMA) staffers helped them understand the techniques of cultivating papaya and informed them about fertiliser management. Anjaiah informs that he has been able to earn a net profit of Rs 53,600 per month by growing papaya.His success story is an inspiration for many in the vicinity. Farmers from nearby areas visit his farm and learn different methods from him.

Initial jitters

“Initially, I was scared if I would be able to sell the yield. However, I sell the product directly to traders procuring in the farm. They take my produce and sell it in the market,” Anjaiah says. He adds that during the harvest season, he is able to sell 250 kg of papaya at the Karimnagar market.

While he grows paddy during the kharif season, he has been looking to take up the cultivation of vegetables as he noticed that his profit by growing papaya is much more than he would get from cultivating paddy, he mentions.

ATMA project director N Priyadarshini tells TNIE that they have been encouraging farmers into growing papaya and dragon fruit. A team of agricultural scientists have been roped into supporting farmers, who have been identified by the organisation, she adds. She explains that the papaya crop harvests in six months, ensuring good returns for the farmer. While there is a chance that the yellow mosaic virus affects the crop, farmers can control it with proper nursery management.

KARIMNAGAR: While the authorities encourage many farmers to adopt intercropping (the practice of growing two or more crops in proximity to each other) in a bid to improve soil quality and enhance the ecological balance, not many come forward to embrace the new techniques. Of the ones, who come forward, many are disheartened after failing to get the desired results, which experts attribute to improper implementation. However, a ryot in Kondapur village under Kothapalli mandal of Karimnagar district has been turning heads by growing papaya in his paddy farm. Speaking to TNIE, farmer Kunta Anjaiah mentions that he was cultivating paddy in his 4.2 acre land and earning good money. However, with authorities constantly encouraging farmers into growing other crops, he chose ‘Taiwan Red Lady Papaya’ as his secondary crop and allotted 1.2 acres of space in the farm towards growing it, he adds. He said the Agriculture Technology and Management Agency (ATMA) staffers helped them understand the techniques of cultivating papaya and informed them about fertiliser management. Anjaiah informs that he has been able to earn a net profit of Rs 53,600 per month by growing papaya.His success story is an inspiration for many in the vicinity. Farmers from nearby areas visit his farm and learn different methods from him. Initial jitters “Initially, I was scared if I would be able to sell the yield. However, I sell the product directly to traders procuring in the farm. They take my produce and sell it in the market,” Anjaiah says. He adds that during the harvest season, he is able to sell 250 kg of papaya at the Karimnagar market. While he grows paddy during the kharif season, he has been looking to take up the cultivation of vegetables as he noticed that his profit by growing papaya is much more than he would get from cultivating paddy, he mentions. ATMA project director N Priyadarshini tells TNIE that they have been encouraging farmers into growing papaya and dragon fruit. A team of agricultural scientists have been roped into supporting farmers, who have been identified by the organisation, she adds. She explains that the papaya crop harvests in six months, ensuring good returns for the farmer. While there is a chance that the yellow mosaic virus affects the crop, farmers can control it with proper nursery management.