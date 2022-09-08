Home Good News

Class apart: Punjab villages make government schools ‘smart’  

Published: 08th September 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The image of a government school evokes shabby buildings, broken furniture, unruly students and teachers missing from the school.

But this is not the case with the government high schools in Sural Kalan village and a few others in the Rajpura segment of Patiala district as these schools give private schools a run for their money.

The reason village panchayats stepped in and went an extra mile to convert them into smart schools.

The government high school at Sural Kalan village is a well-constructed building with lush green lawns and well-ventilated classrooms.  

The children here sit in front of huge screens and advanced audio systems to learn subjects like English, Hindi, Punjab and Maths. Paramjeet Kaur, principal of this school, with beaming eyes says, “We have the best facilities and these have enabled us to improve upon student retention and new enrolments.” 

The government school at Jansua village in the same area is also one such example.

Similarly, the schools in Nalash Kalan and Nalash Khurd villages are also giving the private school a run for their money. 

The number of students at these schools has risen over the last couple of years and so has the retention.
 

