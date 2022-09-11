Home Good News

UAE-based YouTuber to stream Onam vibes to global audience

Khalid Al Amari is a renowned YouTuber based in UAE, he has been taking his experiences in other countries to a global audience through his YouTube channel.

Published: 11th September 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Khalid Al Amari

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR:  “It has been my best ever trip to Kerala. I had an amazing time watching and experiencing Kummattikkali and Onasadya,” said Khalid Al Amari, a renowned YouTuber based in UAE. 

Khalid has been taking his experiences in other countries to a global audience through his YouTube channel and other social media platforms where he has lakhs of followers. 

As the world fought the pandemic for about two years, the celebrations disappeared from the streets. As the celebrations are back, Khalid planned his trip to God’s Own Country with the aim of taking its beautiful tradition to his viewers all over the world. Khalid said that the pandemic days were tough and that he was the happiest person to travel again after the restrictions were lifted. 

“I love travelling and discovering what unites people and places.  I love learning different cultures, religions and celebrations and exploring what connects all of us,” said Khalid who has already completed three days in Thrissur, exploring Onam vibes, delicacies and the festivities around.

Among his experiences in Kerala what touched him most is the welcoming smile of people in Kerala. 
“Kerala is like my home. Obviously, for people here, someone in their family or in their friends’ circle will be in UAE and we could connect with them quickly. Beyond that, people here are always concerned whether we are comfortable and happy with the situation, be it eating or attending events,” he said. 

To celebrate Onam, Khalid also laid a floral carpet at a friend’s house when in UAE. “I now understood why Malayalis lay pookkalam every year. It is more like meditation. It was so relaxing to take the flowers and arrange them in the pookkalam,” he added. Khalid plans to record the world-famous Pulikali on Sunday and is making extensive preparations to take it to his vast audience across the globe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khalid Al Amari
India Matters
Hyderabad Police and members of their Clues team at the electric bike showroom that caught on fire Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, several injured in fire at Secunderabad hotel after blast at e-bike showroom
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Health spend at 3.2 per cent of India's GDP, out-of-pocket expenses dip in FY19
United Nations (Photo | AP)
50 million people lived in 'modern slavery' last year: UN
RSS says Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra a ‘gimmick’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp