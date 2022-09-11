UAE-based YouTuber to stream Onam vibes to global audience

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: “It has been my best ever trip to Kerala. I had an amazing time watching and experiencing Kummattikkali and Onasadya,” said Khalid Al Amari, a renowned YouTuber based in UAE.

Khalid has been taking his experiences in other countries to a global audience through his YouTube channel and other social media platforms where he has lakhs of followers.

As the world fought the pandemic for about two years, the celebrations disappeared from the streets. As the celebrations are back, Khalid planned his trip to God’s Own Country with the aim of taking its beautiful tradition to his viewers all over the world. Khalid said that the pandemic days were tough and that he was the happiest person to travel again after the restrictions were lifted.

“I love travelling and discovering what unites people and places. I love learning different cultures, religions and celebrations and exploring what connects all of us,” said Khalid who has already completed three days in Thrissur, exploring Onam vibes, delicacies and the festivities around.

Among his experiences in Kerala what touched him most is the welcoming smile of people in Kerala.

“Kerala is like my home. Obviously, for people here, someone in their family or in their friends’ circle will be in UAE and we could connect with them quickly. Beyond that, people here are always concerned whether we are comfortable and happy with the situation, be it eating or attending events,” he said.

To celebrate Onam, Khalid also laid a floral carpet at a friend’s house when in UAE. “I now understood why Malayalis lay pookkalam every year. It is more like meditation. It was so relaxing to take the flowers and arrange them in the pookkalam,” he added. Khalid plans to record the world-famous Pulikali on Sunday and is making extensive preparations to take it to his vast audience across the globe.

