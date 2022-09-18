This Andhra science teacher conferred with national award

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: This teacher from Andhra Pradesh has received the National Best Teacher Award from President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the Teachers’ Day celebrations in New Delhi on September 5. Ravi Aruna of ASNRA Zilla Parishad High School, Kanuru, received the award, out of six teachers nominated by the State government.

Dr Ravi Aruna, daughter of educationalists Dr Ravi Ranga Rao and Narra Prabhavati stepped into the teaching profession in November, 1996. Her husband, Marella Srinivasa Rao, works as vice-principal in a private polytechnic college and her son, Kalyan, is an MS student in the US.She was first appointed at ZP High School in Enikepadu village of Vijayawada rural. She later worked in schools at Ramavarapadu and Ungutur villages of the erstwhile Krishna district.

The physical sciences teacher tries to bring out innate talent, creativity, artistic and scientific temperament and problem-solving abilities in students through different scientific methods and programmes.Speaking to TNIE, Kanuru ZP High School principal Ramavat Kamala said that Aruna uses innovative methods to teach physical sciences to students. Her teaching is based on immersive learning techniques with low-cost, no cost materials available in the surroundings.

She further said that the role of Aruna has helped students in achieving success at the State and national levels with innovative projects. The Kanur ZP High School students have participated in the State-level ‘Inspire exhibition’ five times and at the national-level two times. The students also participated in the ‘Science Congress’ at the State-level. Besides, they showed their talent in a science quiz conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Moreover, she was also conferred with the State’s Best Teaching Learning Material Designer award by Agastya Foundation of Kuppam. Aruna has authored academic books on environmental science for Classes 6, 7 and 8. The physical sciences teacher also played the role of resource person in various State-level workshops. She had conducted a series of academic sessions for thousands of students during the Covid pandemic on All India Radio as well as DD Saptagiri channel.

A Class 9 student, Rachamalla Yuva Pujitha, said that under the guidance of Aruna, she along with her classmate Prodduturi Yesvitha prepared a medicine, manure and quick heal bandages with prawn waste and lobster shells, and participated in the National Inspire Manure event. They received national-level appreciation after testing at South Indian Research Lab, Anu labs in Vijayawada, she recalled.

This district academic coordinator for the Child Science Congress has delivered various digital lessons through YouTube channels, online quizzes and self-learning apps. She has hands-on experience in framing teaching learning materials with the possible minimum cost. Abhinav Ramisetty, a Class 9 student, said that with the help of the teacher, he along with his schoolmates prepared 22 study reports for solutions to various problems of Kanuru residents. Besides being a teacher, Aruna is also a poet and writer.

Bandaru Janakiram, a Class 9 student, said that they are working on a kit to identify diabetes without using blood and soil testing kits. “We will apply for a patent under the guidance of our teacher,” he added.Speaking to TNIE, Aruna said that it was a proud moment as she received the award.She extends her gratitude to headmaster R Kamala, district education officer Sultana and the school teaching staff. She also said that the award has enhanced her responsibilities to bring out the hidden talents of the students and mould them into future scientists.

