Home Good News

Against odds: Tribal girl from Kerala gets entry into IISER

Alga has joined the BS and MS integrated course in IISER and is all excited to continue her education and support her family.

Published: 22nd September 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Alga N D with Minister K Radhakrishnan

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Alga ND who belongs to Randukai tribal colony in Kodassery panchayat in Thrissur is happy about her achievement but, at the same time, misses her father who died in an accident just four months ago. It was the financial support extended by the tribal ministry of the state that helped Alga pursue coaching for JEE Advanced and now get admission in the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram.

After completing her Plus-Two from Koottanadu Government HSS with 91% marks, it was Alga’s dream to get admission in any of the IITs and become a scientist. While she was in the preparation for the JEE and JEE Advanced after joining the institute in Pala, health issues came up following which she had to return home. Her spirit to continue studies helped her keep learning the lessons even from home.

“We had better internet coverage here and hence I attended the classes online. But my father’s death shook me and the family had been in a tough situation for several weeks,” said Alga.

“Her father Damodaran always supported her to achieve her dreams and he used to motivate her in all situations. When she is on the right path and has got this achievement, we miss him badly,” said her mother Jisha.

It was through the local political leaders that the district administration and Minister for Welfare of SC, ST and Other Backward Classes K Radhakrishnan came to know about Alga’s dream to appear for JEE to get into IITs. The minister extended all support and based on his word, Alga’s father took her for the coaching class.  Alga has two younger siblings who look up to her as a model. Alga has joined the BS and MS integrated course in IISER and is all excited to continue her education and support her family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal girl Thrissur IISER Kerala
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp