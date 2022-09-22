Against odds: Tribal girl from Kerala gets entry into IISER

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Alga ND who belongs to Randukai tribal colony in Kodassery panchayat in Thrissur is happy about her achievement but, at the same time, misses her father who died in an accident just four months ago. It was the financial support extended by the tribal ministry of the state that helped Alga pursue coaching for JEE Advanced and now get admission in the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram.

After completing her Plus-Two from Koottanadu Government HSS with 91% marks, it was Alga’s dream to get admission in any of the IITs and become a scientist. While she was in the preparation for the JEE and JEE Advanced after joining the institute in Pala, health issues came up following which she had to return home. Her spirit to continue studies helped her keep learning the lessons even from home.

“We had better internet coverage here and hence I attended the classes online. But my father’s death shook me and the family had been in a tough situation for several weeks,” said Alga.

“Her father Damodaran always supported her to achieve her dreams and he used to motivate her in all situations. When she is on the right path and has got this achievement, we miss him badly,” said her mother Jisha.

It was through the local political leaders that the district administration and Minister for Welfare of SC, ST and Other Backward Classes K Radhakrishnan came to know about Alga’s dream to appear for JEE to get into IITs. The minister extended all support and based on his word, Alga’s father took her for the coaching class. Alga has two younger siblings who look up to her as a model. Alga has joined the BS and MS integrated course in IISER and is all excited to continue her education and support her family.

