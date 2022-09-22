Home Good News

Devoted lives to serve public, these people are ready to gift lives after death

In an appreciable move, the district panchayat is setting a model in organ donation with its staff and elected members coming forward voluntarily to donate their organs after death.

Published: 22nd September 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In an appreciable move, the district panchayat is setting a model in organ donation with its staff and elected members coming forward voluntarily to donate their organs after death. The move is part of the local body’s ambitious initiative titled ‘Jeeval Dana’ which is intended to promote organ donation among the public.

All elected members including district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi and secretary Ahammed Kabeer will soon submit their consent letters to ‘Mrithasanjeevani’, Kerala Network of Organ Sharing.Sheeja Sasi said, “The move is a part of our efforts to promote organ donation and encourage people to come forward to pledge their organs after death. All 33 elected members and 27 staff have decided to donate their organs as part of ‘Jeeval Dana’ scheme.

So far, the civic body has received consent letters from 18 staffers and seven district panchayat members, apart from eight employees of the engineering wing. It is expected that the remaining members and staffers will sign the consent letters shortly, enabling the local body to achieve 100% participation in the initiative.”

The consent letters will be handed over to ‘Mrithasanjeevani’ officials at an elaborate function after receiving letters from all staff and employees.The local body has rolled out massive campaigns to make public aware about the importance and procedures of organ donation in connection with ‘Jeeval Dana’.
The programmes were mainly conducted in association with education institutions and government departments and NGOs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organ donation Kerala
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp