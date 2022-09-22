Kerala's Pullampara is India's first fully digital literate panchayat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pullampara became the first grama panchayat in the country to attain full digital literacy among its residents. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the official announcement at a function in Mamoodu near Venjaramoodu on Wednesday. Pinarayi said digital literacy was imperative for the public to get government services as well as connecting with the global knowledge network.

He said the government is trying to make Kerala a knowledge society so that the citizens can imbibe information from any part of the globe and use it productively. The state government has made 800-odd government services available online and the digitally literate population can make maximum use of them.He said the government, at various levels, has been trying to ensure connectivity through digital and online platforms and K-Fon is one of the vital cogs in its scheme of things, he said.

“On completion of the project, internet service can be provided to the public at a nominal rate. The public should be prepared to use internet and other new technologies to the full extent,” he added.

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh also attended the function. The ‘Digi Pullampara’ project was launched on August 15, 2021 to impart digital education to the most underprivileged sections of society in the panchayat. The project was run with the assistance of volunteers from five engineering colleges, Kudumbashree units and other self-help groups.

