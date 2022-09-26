Odisha: Polio-afflicted man fixes potholes on road

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A 31-year-old physically-challenged man of Kermunda village under Dharamgarh block single-handedly repaired a damaged road without any support from anyone.

Ganesh Naik, a vegetable seller by profession, has been afflicted with polio since his childhood. He travels and sell his vegetables with the help of a manually-operated tricycle.

According to sources, the damaged roads of the village, especially the one-km stretch from Kermunda to Jorpada, has often had Ganesh fall down from his vehicle and suffer injuries.

After facing inconvenience with travelling on the damaged roads, Ganesh took it upon himself and repaired it. Reportedly, he took no one’s help and carried all the construction materials in his own tricycle.

“The video of Ganesh repairing the potholes was shared on social media after which it went viral.

Block and panchayat officials then visited the area and spread crushers dust on the damaged parts of the road,” said social activist Shyam Sundar Majhi adding that while Ganesh’s act is an eye-opener, the panchayat should take the matter seriously and construct a concrete road there.

