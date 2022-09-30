Home Good News

Meet Colonel Bella as she begins 20,000 km-long mission against drugs

Colonel Bella may not be a police dog, but having received all necessary training from a professional trainer, she can claim to be one among them.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bella

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Colonel Bella may not be a police dog, but having received all necessary training from a professional trainer, she can claim to be one among them. When the four-year-old sets out for a 20,000km journey across 26 states, it makes one sit up and take notice. And when you realise that her mission is to create a drug-free India, you would wish to offer her a salute, too. Raghu P S, an officer with the Kalamassery police station, owns Bella and she has been his constant companion.

“She received all the training from a professional who had trained dogs for the Dubai police,” said Raghu. “She used to accompany me when I was posted at the Fort Kochi police station,” he said. “Chandra Babu, who is with the Crime Branch, is the mission’s coordinator. He is well-versed in eight languages,” said Raghu. The mission began on Thursday and the team will return by the mid-November.

“Our aim is to spread awareness about the growing drug menace in the country and convey anti-drug abuse messages to the public,” he said. Bella is the mission’s ambassador. Raghu said the mission is being carried out in association with Delhi-based Global Peace Foundation.

“Various programmes are being organised as a part of the mission in association with Narcotics Bureau and the NGOs in the states through which we will pass,” he said. The prime minister’s office is also backing it.

“Bella will wear jackets that have anti-drug abuse messages printed on them and interact with youngsters. Our car, too, has been painted with relevant messages,” said Raghu. We will attempt to set a Guinness record and also plant a coconut sapling, that has been germinated in Kochi, in Kashmir,” said Raghu. The team calls itself Global Sanchari. Their journey can be followed on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages by the same name.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drugs Kerala Canine
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp