Beyond the neon lights, Patruni's drag dance sheds light on critical issues

HYDERABAD: While "Chiranjeeva Sukhibhava" (live long, happily) might not typically be a blessing given to a person living with HIV, Patruni Chidananda Sastry (they/them), a renowned drag queen in Hyderabad, incorporated these unconventional blessings into the steps of their recent flash mobs performed at various locations in the city.

All eyes were on them when, wearing a glossy red gown, white hair wig and glamorous makeup, they performed a drag dance to create awareness about HIV and AIDS at the ART Centre of Gandhi Hospital on December 1, World AIDS Day.

Their dance, a kaleidoscope of expression, has not confined itself to the neon glow of nightclubs. It has spilled onto the streets, creating a colourful moving painting that not just entertains but educates.

Patruni's art transcends the ordinary, shedding light on critical issues like the dance of democracy in voting and the haunting shadows of casteism.