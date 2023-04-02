Home Good News

Making fast fashion sustainable

To reduce the amount of hard-to-decompose fabrics ending up in landfills, a Hyderabad-based startup is entering the field of recycling ‘fashion’

Published: 02nd April 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image of how fast fashion is quickly becoming one of the biggest waste contributors.

Representative image of how fast fashion is quickly becoming one of the biggest waste contributors.

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an era when almost every week brings in new trends and styles and new items are being made available for people to buy at the cheapest rates, consumers are having to update their wardrobes constantly. However, fast fashion is quickly becoming one of the biggest waste contributors.

To address this, Hyderabad-based startup, ‘Holywaste by Oorvi Sustainable Concepts’, which is best known for giving a new lease of life to flower waste is moving to the textile and dry waste category.
Finding a sustainable way to dispose of post-consumer waste, especially for versatile and widespread materials such as textiles and fabrics, has always been a challenge. The first step in the initiative for the startup was collecting the dry waste material, which they conducted on March 25 and 26.

One of the co-founders, Maya Vivek, tells TNIE, “After the success of our last project, we were looking for possibilities in the post-consumer waste space. We collaborated with a Chennai-based company, Wasted 360 Solutions, and Gaiaa Living. In the first part of the initiative, we organised the drive, during which we collected around 500 kg of textile and fabric waste.”

Like with any other waste, sorting and segregation are the first steps in the plan, says Maya. “The first category is high-end branded clothes, which we are looking to sell to thrift stores. The second category of clothes will be sent to the community sales where we sell them at bulk prices,” she adds.

While environmental impact and protection are a big part of their culture, the desire to effect social change is also high on their list. “As we received a lot of clothes for children, we will be donating them to the orphanages and the less fortunate. The rest will be transferred to the fabric recyclers or the up-cyclers who can make something new of the waste,” she mentions.

Understanding that even small efforts can create big change, Maya states that they will be looking for local recycling establishments to cut down on the carbon footprint caused by transportation.

Speaking on textile pollution, she says the impact is quite huge as most of them are not made of cotton or natural fibres. Polyester and nylon remain in landfills as long as the plastics, and take a similar time to decompose. Hence there is a need to tap into effective management of textile waste, she adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fast fashion sustainable startup Hyderabad
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp