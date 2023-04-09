Home Good News

Civic body instals cloth bag kiosks to make Hyderabad plastic-free

The civic body has set up another machine near JNTU Rythu Bazar, Kukatpally and it will be made operational shortly. 

Published: 09th April 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

A solar-powered cloth bag ATM set up near the IDPL fruit market

A solar-powered cloth bag ATM set up near the IDPL fruit market

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to make the city plastic-free, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up an eco-friendly Any Time Cloth Bag Vending Machine at the IDPL fruit market. The civic body has installed the first-ever solar powered ATM-like vending machine with a capacity of 500 bags on a pilot basis. This machine dispenses a cloth bag when a customer inserts a Rs 10 coin or a note while there is also an UPI payment option. 

According to information provided by the GHMC, these cloth bags are spacious and sturdy, and they can hold up to five kg of weight, making them perfect for carrying fruits, vegetables and groceries.

The civic body has set up another machine near JNTU Rythu Bazar, Kukatpally and it will be made operational shortly. 

Speaking to TNIE, GHMC Zonal Commissioner V Mamata said that the civic body along MOVATE, a social enterprise focused on promoting sustainability, collaborated with United Way of Hyderabad to make this project a reality under it corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. 

“This project aims to solve two pressing issues -- finding an alternate to single use plastic that is cloth bag and providing livelihood to members of for Women Self Help Groups (SHG). Material is provided to women SHGs. They stitch the cloth bag which can store five kg weight and load the same in the vending machine. This initiative will, therefore, provide them more opportunities to earn revenue. On an average, a member of SHG can earn Rs 75,000 per month through this initiative,” she said.

The cloth bag dispensing machines are being installed near vegetable and fruit markets to bring behavioural change in the community to avoid using single use plastic (SUP), which is banned in the city. 

Powered by solar energy, these vending machines take a step towards a more sustainable future. If the experiment is successful, more such vending machines will be installed at ideal locations in the city, including vegetable and fruit markets, and shopping complexes, the Zonal Commissioner said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plastic free GHMC Any Time Cloth Bag Vending Machine
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp