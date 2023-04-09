Students of Silver Oaks School in Visakhapatnam with a sense of social responsibility

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : Students of Silver Oaks School in Visakhapatnam have set an inspiring example of compassion and generosity. Despite being privileged to receive quality education, they have not forgotten those who are less fortunate. Recently, 1,140 students of the school donated Rs 5.47 lakh to Abode of Peace and RDWA, which serve orphaned children and underprivileged communities. What makes their donation even more commendable is that they did not rely on their parents’ money, but earned it through their own hard work and diligence. The students took up household chores and helped their parents with various tasks to earn the money. They also saved a portion of their allowances to contribute to the noble cause.

Speaking about his donation, a student said he saved the money spent for his birthday shopping for the generous cause. Other students hoped their contribution could make a positive impact on someone’s life. “We’ve been doing this for the past 22 years across the country. This year, the students contributed Rs 4,79,376 and the management Rs 68,366 to the cause.

Their sense of responsibility towards society is truly remarkable. We hope they encourage others to do similar things and make the world a better place,” said Y Sunitha, the school principal. In a move towards promoting environmental consciousness, the school has taken an initiative to ban the use of plastic products on its premises. The school authorities have also decided to provide students with stationery, eliminating the need for plastic products.

Moreover, to mark the birthdays of students, the school has come up with a unique idea to encourage them to take up planting activities in and around the school. The initiative aims to educate the students on the importance of environmental conservation and how to safeguard it for the future.

The school administration believes that such an approach will help inculcate responsible environmental behaviour among the students and create a culture of sustainability within the school community. Expressing confidence in the initiative, the school principal said, “We are committed to creating a healthy and sustainable environment, and we are proud of our students for taking part in the eco-drive.”

The initiative has evoked a tremendous response from students, parents and local authorities. The school hopes that their initiative will inspire other educational institutions to take similar steps towards building a more environmental friendly future.

School director Dr P Srinivas Rao asserted that the selfless act has not only made a difference in the lives of those who receive their donation, but has also inspired others to follow in their footsteps and instilled a sense of responsibility in the students.

