Home Good News

Students enter startup arena, secure Rs 8 lakh from KTR

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Telangana accounted for six per cent, registering a 19 per cent growth, of all the cyber crimes in the country.

Published: 16th April 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Renuka Kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the world was slowly getting used to college students pitching their startups to government entities and high-profile venture capitalists, two school students managed to secure `8 lakh in seed funding from IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday. Their product, the Digi Gnan, is a platform ‘of the students, by the students and for the students’, the founders, who are the students of the Pallavi Model School in Boduppal, proudly declare.

The platform is aimed at digitally enabling knowledge sharing and creating a self-learning platform for girls and women living in Tier-2 or -3 cities, towns or villages. The young innovators, N Manasa Reddy and Nafeesa Anjum, students of Class 9 and 10, respectively, took part in the ‘Catch’em Young’ initiative by WE-Hub for young girls.  

During a field visit, they observed the ‘digital divide’ and saw that their counterparts in smaller cities or towns were behind on digital literacy. However, the thing that propelled them towards creating Digi Gnan is finding the rate of cyber crimes in India. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Telangana accounted for six per cent, registering a 19 per cent growth, of all the cyber crimes in the country.

To address this gaping divide, they are planning to impart digital literacy, employability skills and cyber security on a pilot basis to over 500 students from the villages of Pratapsingram, Kachavanisingram, Edulabad and Muthyalaguda over the next 12 months. As many as 50 volunteers will enable Digi Gnan to expand to 25 villages, reaching over 1,000 students in Telangana. 

N Manasa Reddy and Nafeesa Anjum in a meeting with ministers KT Rama Rao and Sabitha Indra Reddy and others in Hyderabad on Saturday

During the fifth anniversary celebrations of WE-Hub, Rama Rao had promised to fund the idea out of his pocket. On Saturday, Manasa and Nafeesa pitched their idea to Rama Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department Arvind Kumar and others. 

After they sought `10 lakh as investment, Rama Rao questioned them about the financial viability of the venture, who their mentor and advisor was and how they hope to get a return on the investment. After a few rounds of questioning, the minister offered them seed capital of Rs 8 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rs 8 lakh startups KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp