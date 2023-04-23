Home Good News

17-year-old tribal student from Telangana joins Indian army, conquers world of athletics

A first-year BSc student from the Government Women’s Degree College in Khammam, she started running 400, 800 and 1500-metre races in 2018.

Published: 23rd April 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

​ Indu Priya Banoth, on winning the 8th TS junior athletics championship  in under-20 category  ​

​ Indu Priya Banoth, on winning the 8th TS junior athletics championship  in under-20 category  ​

By B Satyanarayana Reddy 
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 17-year-old tribal student, Banoth Indu Priya has become a role model for young girls by joining the Army and achieving gold, silver and bronze medals in athletics in the under-20 category.

A first-year BSc student from the Government Women’s Degree College in Khammam, she started running 400, 800 and 1500-metre races in 2018. Her coaches N Kiran Prasad and K Mallaiah noticed her talent when she was studying in class 9 at Kendriya Vidyalaya. They encouraged her parents to get her professional training to hone her athletic abilities. 

She was also selected for the national team in the under-20 category. She participated in a national-level 6 km race held in Assam recently.  Hailing from a small town, Indu Priya’s parents wanted her to choose a sought-after career field but her father Banoth Basha, a small businessman encouraged her in all aspects of life. 

“All parents wish their children to settle down in a technical field or other sectors instead of sending them to join the army but we are very proud of our girl who wishes to do service to the nation,” he said.

Indu Priya won a gold medal in the 7th national-level junior athletics championship held in Nalgonda in 2021 in 1500-metre race. She also achieved a gold medal in the 8th Telangana State middle and long-distance athletics in the under-18 age group, held in Khammam district on 3 April 2022 in 800-metre race. 

She also got a silver medal in the Telangana State athletics championship in the under-18 category held at Hanumakonda in June 2022 in the 400-metre run and subsequently in the under-19 category as well in the 1500-metre run. 

She then won a bronze medal in the 9th state-level Federation Cup race in the under-20 age group held in Hanumakonda on 15 and 16 April this year in the 400-metre and got the gold medal in the 800-metre run. Government Women’s Degree College lecturer Potla Krishnaveni said that Indu Priya is a talented student and excels in studies and sports too. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banoth Indu Priya tribal student joins Indian army
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp