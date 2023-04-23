A ‘snap’ chat with nature

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With confusing trails and forbidden thickets, the forests are a mysterious place to work in. Just like how the Sun rays find a way to penetrate the shield of leaves, Valparai forest range officer G Venkatesh began his tryst with nature at Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) through the lens of a camera.

While on duty, he ought to ensure the prevention and control of forest fires along with keeping a watch on poaching activities. After his work time, he sits in the forest for another four to five hours and captures all that breathes in the forest range. Venkatesh’s Facebook posts are enriched with pictures of baby bonnet macaque, a rare black eagle perching high on a tree with its prey, Nilgiri Tahr, wild elephants, and Malabar Giant Squirrel, among other living beings.

Venkatesh’s love for the environment was planted in his childhood. He grew up in Aliyar near Pollachi, in the Western Ghats, watching migratory and resident birds create patterns in the sky. Sounds of elephant trumpets would drown the area with peacocks dancing in tandem. He studied forestry at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). Now he takes care of ATR, which consists of tropical jungle, Shila forests and grasslands.

“I have been assessing biodiversity by taking photographs of birds, wild animals, and tree species inside the forest areas since I joined duty at Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park at Rameswaram in 2016. This work is not officially assigned. The photos I click would help us know which migratory birds visit the forest and what species are vulnerable. For instance, the Grey Wagtail arrives in Valparai every year from the Himalayas. Since we spot this bird, students and birders take steps to avoid hunting the birds,” he explained, adding that his inspiration comes from the photographs of Sudhir Shivaram, a renowned wildlife photographer.

Recognition came thick and fast for Venkatesh. He won third place in the wildlife photography contest organised by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS-India). He took the photograph of a brown stripe-necked mongoose at Pudhuthottam in Valparai in October 2022 to clinch the award. His clicks of greater flamingos taken at Kothandaramar Temple in Rameswaram got featured on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s official Twitter handle.

In addition to recording the wildlife, Venkatesh has also been deciphering the behaviour of birds. If you have ever wondered why birds come and peck at the windows, the forest range officer has the answer. “Bird collisions occur for two reasons. One, they perceive the glass reflections as vegetation. Second, they attempt to reach open space habitat through the glass surfaces,” he stated.

Venkatesh said he makes sure his official work is in no way affected due to his interest behind the camera. “I like to take ‘action’ photographs that show birds hunting for their prey and their feeding. My aim is to record all the species and publish a book, which can be used by field directors, district forest officers, and range officers in the future,” he said.

