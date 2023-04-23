From homemakers to entrepreneurs

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Women who once confined themselves to the kitchen have now become entrepreneurs and have grown to the point of exporting cooking oil to Japan. The support provided by an IRS officer, his colleagues and other well-wishers proves a game-changer for these inspiring women from Gonguloor in Sangareddy district.

Women who once confined themselves to the kitchen have now become industrialists and have grown to the point of exporting cooking oil produced without any adulteration to foreign countries. The support provided by the IRS officials and the technology-enabled rural women to become entrepreneurs.

The history created by 136 Mahila Samakhya members of Gonguloor village of Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy district stands as an example for all. Survodaya Manjira Entrepreneurs Cottage Private Limited sold its products like cooking oil, pulses, soaps, etc., in the surrounding villages, supermarkets and the company’s outlet for a year, before it started exporting them to Japan.

IRS officer Sudhakar Naik along with his colleagues, doctors and, with the help provided by Suzuki Innovation Centre in IIT Hyderabad, the women entrepreneurs have carved a niche for themselves in the marketing of products. Sudhakar Naik worked tirelessly to unite the women and convince them to work together.

He visited five villages in Mahbubnagar and Sangareddy districts adopted them and brought women together to improve sanitation, education and Medicare. Naik and his IRS colleagues fell in love with Gonguloor for its pleasant atmosphere and unity among the women and immediately adopted it.

Initially, Sudhakar conducted a ‘shramadan’ programme along with the villagers for a 100 days. They would reach Gonguloor at exactly 5 am from Hyderabad and remove the garbage along with the villagers. After winning the trust and goodwill of the people, he formed Sarvodaya Manjira Entrepreneurs Cottage Pvt Ltd and sent some of the women members to Rajendranagar for training. Soon, it started manufacturing and marketing cooking oils, pulses and soaps.

In the first year of the establishment of the company, the turnover was around Rs 50 lakh. Women of self-help societies have taken loans from banks and invested it in setting up the organization. A total of Rs 4 crore has been invested by the women.

Management of the company and accounts are also being taken care of by the women who double up as employees. Taking into consideration the profits of the firm, the women have themselves decide how much salary each of them should get per month. At present, they are getting up to Rs 7,500 per month as salary.

Suzuki Innovation Centre (SIC), which provides technical support to the firm, came up with the idea of exporting cooking oil to Japan. No sooner had the idea come than the centre discussed it with the women and sent the cooking oil samples to a Japanese lab through the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Bangalore. The lab after examining the quality of cold-pressed cooking oil made by Gonguloor women, gave its green signal to export it to Japan. The IRS officials secured permission to export the oil to Japan.

As a result of the setting up of the cottage industry Gonguloor, not only the women but also the farmers and milk producers have benefited immensely. Industry representatives purchase products like groundnut, sunflower, black sunflower, mustard, toor dal and chickpea at the doorstep of the farmers in the village at the MSP fixed by the State government.

The waste that comes from production of oil and pulses is used as fodder for cattle by the farmers in the village. Even though the prices of the products made by the firm are on the higher side, people buy them because of their superior quality. The women of the cooperative society believe that their families are free from financial burdens now as they are getting a steady flow of income.

P Santhosha, one of the members and employee of the society, says that she has taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from a bank and invested in the firm. She further says she is proud of working in the firm in which she is a shareholder. Santhosha has even cleared the bank loan with the income she earned from her work.

A Chittemma, another member of the society gives full credit to IRS officer Sudhakar Naik for helping the women set up the cottage industry in the village. According to her, some doctors have also invested in it. Chittemma’s husband also works in the same firm and the couple earn a decent salary.

Sudhakar Naik, founder of Sarvodaya Manjira Entrepreneurs Cottage Pvt Ltd, says that the cooking oil produced by the women is being sent to the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) for export to Japan. “We are producing 5,000 liters of cooking oil per month. If we get the permission to export more, we will have to increase production further. Then there would be a possibility of more profits for the women,” said Sudhakar Naik adding that they are planning to start units in Warangal and Vikarabad districts.



