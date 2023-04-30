Home Good News

PIO techie from Telangana's Karimnagar conquers Mt Everest

Published: 30th April 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 11:11 AM

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Annamraj Saritha, a 43-year-old software engineer from Karimnagar who now lives in the US, recently fulfilled her lifelong dream of reaching Mount Everest’s south base camp from Nepal. 

She reached an altitude of 5,364 metres (17,598 ft) above sea level. Saritha has been passionate about trekking since childhood and was thrilled to achieve her goal. She began her climb on April 8 and reached the base camp on April 19. After climbing down the mountain, Saritha returned to her hometown of Karimnagar to spend time with friends Aitha Manjula and Dachavaram Padam. 

Saritha and her husband Annam Raj Venkateshwar Rao currently reside in California, where she works for the multinational financial services company Wells Fargo & Company. 

Saritha also mentioned her previous trekking experience in Peru, where she trekked Machu-Picchu within five days. 

“My passion is climbing mountains. For satisfaction in my life, I set a goal and do my best to achieve it,” she says. 

