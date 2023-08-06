Home Good News

Madanapalle students invent solar-powered robotic semi-weed cutter to relieve farmers’ struggles

The students have invented a solar powered robotic semi-weed cutter that can be controlled with a remote, decreasing the workload on the farmers drastically.

Published: 06th August 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Students of MITS Engineering and Technology invented solar powered robotic seaweed cutter. (Photo | Express)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Farmers are the backbone of the nation, but lack of mechanisation has forced the same farmers to work for hours with less productivity. Aiming to reduce the cost of cultivation, and workload burdening the farmers for ages and to overcome the shortage of agricultural labour, students of Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) Engineering College have come up with a project benefitting the farming community.

The students have invented a solar-powered robotic semi-weed cutter that can be controlled with a remote, decreasing the workload on the farmers drastically. Students Kumar, Lokesh, Rupesh, and Lalit Venkat Sai from the Department of mechanical engineering teamed up and started manufacturing the machine under the guidance of Professor Muppa Lakshmana Rao and Assistant Professor H Raghavendra Rao.

“The machine, designed using an AT 238 per cent micro cooler, two DC motors, an Arduino board, ultrasonic sensors, a solar panel, a 12-volt battery, a three-wheeled cart, and a pair of scissors, works by absorbing sunlight. The weed cutter connected to the battery cuts the weeds, which earlier requires huge manpower costing the hard-earned resources of the farmers,” said Kumar.

The sensors in the machine will remove only the weeds without causing any damage to the main crop, the team added. It is to be noted that the machine was manufactured with less than Rs 15,000.

“With the lack of farm labourers, the ryots are forced to spend lakhs of rupees to make the farmland weed-free. With this machine, which will cost up to Rs 5 lakh in the open market, the farmers will be able to clear the weeds in no time,” said Lokesh. Correspondent Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, principal C Yuvraj and faculty members appreciated the students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp