NSS officer inspires students through community service in Andhra

Published: 03rd December 2023 10:15 AM

Dr Gangireddy Vijayalakshmi

National Service Scheme (NSS) programme officer Doctor Gangireddy Vijayalakshmi who has been working as NSS programme officer in SKR and SKR Government Degree College (Autonomous) in Kadapa town.

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: For seven years, a National Service Scheme (NSS) programme officer, Dr Gangireddy Vijayalakshmi, at SKR and SKR Government Degree College (Autonomous) in Kadapa, has been a driving force in inspiring students to embrace leadership and humanitarian qualities through community service.Born on February 6, 1973, in Nagulapalle village, she is the daughter of G Pulla Reddy and Veeramma.Working as the NSS programme officer, Dr Vijayalakshmi, an Assistant Professor in Economics, embarked on her journey as a lecturer in Government Degree College at Yerraguntla.

After earning her MA, her passion for service activities ignited during her schooling under NSS and continued to shape her commitment. She fosters awareness on various fronts, advocating for plantation drives, cleanliness, blood grouping tests, blood donation camps, Swachh Bharat, and community service. She passionately motivates students to engage in these initiatives.

Under her guidance, the NSS unit organised medical camps during the Covid pandemic, initiated vaccination programmes, and conducted awareness campaigns on issues such as HIV, TB, breast cancer, girl child protection, child trafficking, and the POCSO Act.  NSS volunteer, N Vandana, from her college, achieved a remarkable feat by participating in the Republic Day parade in Gujarat, earning appreciation from the President of India.

Vandana stands as the first student from the NSS unit of Kadapa selected for the Republic Day parade. Furthermore, students under Dr. Vijayalakshmi’s guidance, including G Navya Sri and N Vandana, received awards at the University-level for their exemplary services in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Recognising her outstanding contributions to NSS, Dr Vijayalakshmi received the Best NSS Programme Officer award at the State-level in 2021-22. She also earned recognition from the Medical and Health Department for organising the Red Ribbon Club.

Additionally, she serves as the convenor for Anti-Ragging and the Red Ribbon Club, and is a member of the Indian Red Cross Society, Kadapa unit. Reflecting on her inspiration, she emphasised how NSS activities during her schooling instilled a habit of serving people in need and developing social relations.

