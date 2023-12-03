Rajamahendravaram dance troupe scripts record

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Leaving the viewers in awe, Sathadika Nritya Sourabham (a group of more than 100 artistes), culminating from various dance schools across the State, performed Andhra Natyam for 12 hours and etched their names in the coveted Telugu Book of Records.

Dressed in traditional attire, the artistes enthralled the audience at Samhita Convention hall in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. Organised by the Nataraja Nritya Niketan, elegant dancers belonging to all age groups mesmerised the viewers with their synchronised movements.

Expressing that his long cherished dream has come true, Nataraja Nritya Niketan chief Sappa Durga Prasad told TNIE that the cultural feast was performed on the auspicious Karthika Masam and was attended by hundreds of art lovers from across the State. Hailing from Rajamahendravaram and popularly known as Nritya Prapurna in South India, Sappa Durga Prasad is a research scholar and the person behind the rejuvenation of Alaya Nrutyam (Temple Dance) and Yagna Narthana. He had conducted several dance festivals during Mahashivarathiri and Karthika Masam in various temple towns in South India.

Sappa Durga Prasad has also made it to Limca Book of Records for his contribution to Alaya Nrutyam. For the first time in cultural history, he had conducted three Nrutya Yagnas with 108, 118, and 136 dancers respectively.Explaining about the Andhra Natyam, Durga Prasad said that the art form is a part of Nattuva Mela tradition and differentiated that Natya Mela is performed by men and Nattuva Mela is performed by women.

“Andhra Natyam prevailed 2000 years ago and was performed in Buddhist Aramas, temples and royal courts. Formerly known as Aradhana, Kacheri, Darbar or Kelik, Andhra Natyam includes elegant movements coupled with graceful gestures and slenderness of Kaisiki Vritti. It is performed in Marga tradition in temples as prescribed in Agama Sastras,” he added. This particular dance form is derived from numerous classical dance forms and has close resemblance with Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and other ancient dance forms, including Dasiattam, Kacheriattam and Chinna Melam, explained Durga Prasad.

He received special training in Andhra Natyam and Perini Shiva Thandavam from Nataraja Rama Krishna. As a Guru Dakshina, he opened an Institution in the name of his Guru in 1983 and started imparting training to scores of young stars in the ancient dance forms. He is known for bringing many temple dances like Siva Panchamukha Linga Narthana, Ahobila Nrisimhavijayam, Chidambara Nataraja Koutham and others to fore.

On Saturday, noted vastu expert Dr KV Reddy, Gowthami ghats spiritual bathing ghat convener Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, Telugu book of records chief Ch Venkatachari, and prominent dancers attended the cultural fete.He started his career at a tender age of 15 years and learned basics from his father Satyanarayana. Though he proved himself in fine arts like instrumental music Veena and Mridangam, dance remains to be his field.

