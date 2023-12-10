Kawal Tiger Reserve turns a haven for smooth-coated otters

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Kawal Tiger Reserve is evolving into a thriving haven for an intriguing aquatic species — the smooth-coated otter — referred to as “Neeti Pilli” in Telugu.These creatures live along the banks of Kadam river, on the bunds of the canals, and also on the banks of Godavari river. Their presence signifies the maintenance of the river ecosystem and indicates that the river ecosystem is very healthy. Hence, to safeguard their existence, forest officials need to take measures for their conservation.

Threat to habitat

These otters face the threat of habitat loss due to water pollution and over-exploitation. Human activities such as dam construction and agricultural practices pose threat to their habitats.Consequently, the smooth-coated otters have been classified as vulnerable on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).According to Venkat Anagandhula, a research officer at the Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (HYTICOS), cattle grazers often spot these animals within the Kawal Tiger Reserve along Kadam river and its canals.

A rare sight

“When we began surveying these species last year, we found signs of their presence along the Kadam and Godavari rivers. We also met the fishermen in these areas who told us about the habitats of the otters and how they feed on fish by damaging their nets. We found the otters in different areas along the river in groups of eight sometimes,” says Venkat. “In October last year, when a shepherd, Kada Satish, found them on the Kadam canal near Indhanpally, I tried to capture their visuals for the documentary but I didn’t get them in that area. Later, I found them in Badampally, Jannaram Vagu, Chinthagudem, and Kalamadugu. After a few months, when we began looking for them in Indhanpally, we found them and took videos for our documentary. I felt very happy for capturing the otters on camera and thanked Sathish, and Imran Siddiqui, co-founder, and director, of Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society, for their support,” adds Venkat.

