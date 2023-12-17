A woman cop excels in athletics after 50

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “A spire to inspire women to pursue their dreams, even in the face of age, personal and professional responsibilities and various other commitments. With passion and determination, there is no limit to what a woman can achieve in life,” asserted B Anuradha, an Assistant Sub-Inspector attached to Central Crime Station in Visakhapatnam.

Recently, Anuradha achieved notable success at the Sanyukta Bhartiya Khel Foundation’s (SBKF) 9th National Games held in Dharamshala. In the 50+ age category, she secured gold in powerlifting and discus throw, silver in javelin throw and bronze in shot put. Anuradha’s achievements not only showcase her dedication but also exemplify the potential of women to excel in diverse fields, even later in life.

A dedicated member of the police department since 1992, Anuradha began her career as a constable. Throughout her journey, she actively participated in athletics and sports, competing in several national powerlifting championships, and achieving a karate black belt. Having entered the police department through the sports quota, she harboured a longstanding desire to become an officer.

After 18 years of representing the department in sports, she took a hiatus due to the responsibilities that came with motherhood and work. However, a few months ago, encouraged by her seniors, with whom she had participated in nationals years ago, Anuradha decided to rekindle her sports journey. Despite initial hesitation, she participated in the SBKF 9th National Games, marking her return to competitive sports after years.

Having successfully gone through the selections, she travelled to Dharamshala for the nationals and emerged victorious, securing four medals in the process. Her outstanding performance has earned her a spot in the upcoming international competition scheduled for February.

Reflecting on her experience, Anuradha felt, “Never leaving our strengths behind in the face of everyday struggles is crucial. It is these strengths that not only motivate us but also inspire others.”

Revealing her aspirations for the future, she said, “My goal is not only to bring honour to the department through my athletic achievements but also to fulfil the true purpose of my life as both a police officer and an athlete. I believe that my pursuits may serve as an inspiration for at least a few around me, encouraging them to explore new interests or recognise their passions.”

