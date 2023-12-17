The tree whisperer: Uttarakhand teacher with deep affinity for trees and nature

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

UTTARAKHAND: Often we hear the adage, “When there is a will, there is a way.” Indeed, if one has a compelling desire to contribute towards society, nothing can prove to be an obstacle.

Satendra Singh Bhandari, the principal of a government primary school in Rudra Prayag district of Uttarakhand is setting an example in this regard. Passionately working towards environmental conservation and rejuvenation, Bhandari, with the help of his students, has planted over 95,000 trees despite challenging geographical conditions.

“Since childhood, I have had a deep affinity for trees and nature; I have always been fascinated to see them grow,” he said, adding, “During my higher education, I resolved to plant as many trees as I could in my lifetime; I realized environmental protection could only be achieved by planting tree, forests.”Born in 1971 in Kothgi in Rudraprayag, Satendra Singh Bhandari is the son of the late Mohanlal Bhandari, who worked as a Patwari in the state’s revenue department.

Satendra Singh Bhandari.

In January 2009, Satendra was appointed as a teacher at the Government Primary School in Kot Talla in the Agastmuni development block in Rudraprayag. His dedication towards the environment however precedes that and has remained steadfast ever since. Over the past 14 years, Satendra, now serving as principal of the same school, has planted over 95,000 trees around the school and adjoining areas, inspiring students and fellow teachers.

Satendra’s efforts and unyielding passion have borne fruit; residents have not only actively participated in planting trees but have also donated over 7 ‘nali’ (popular measurement unit for land parcels in Uttrakhand, with 1 nali approximately 2,160 sq feet) of land to the school. Villagers believed the existing 5.25-acre land near the school was insufficient.

“Today, this land is thriving with hundreds of fruit-bearing trees: amla, guava, orange, and pomegranate, besides oak, Sheesham (Indian redwood) and khachkar (mountain ebony), showcasing Satendra’s year-round love for nature,” says Sukhdeep Singh Chauhan, a teacher in the school.

Satendra Bhandari also acknowledges the contribution of PMO deputy secretary, Mangesh Ghildiyal, in his campaign for environmental conservation. “Ghildiyal’s consistent guidance and support are vital to our tree-planting initiative,” he said.

At a time when govt schools are often disregarded, his accomplishment is a glimmer of hope. His efforts and hard work have transformed the school, an example of what sheer determination can achieve. The govt primary school in Kot Talla, Rudraprayag, surpasses even private schools in Dehradun in almost every discipline.

Bhandari has implemented a unique initiative in the school. Students, upon admission in classes 1 and 2, along with their parents, plant trees on the school premises on admission day. Bhandari said, “The trees are named after the students who plant them. It is the responsibility of the student to take care of these trees and nurture them. Through this, children learn about environmental conservation.” Additionally, when issuing transfer certificates to students, each of them must pledge to plant at least 10 trees in their lifetime.

Satendra Bhandari has been advocating for environmental conservation for years now. He considers this an important facet of his work as an educator. He actively participates in environmental conferences and campaigns to save forests and promote afforestation.

Bhandari says, “We are working together to create forests; not only around the school premises, but also in the barren lands near the village. With the cooperation of the villagers, we have planted trees of various species in the forest and fruit orchards near the Alaknanda River.”

In addition to his environmental efforts, Bhandari has played a crucial role in the successful execution of numerous programmes, including ‘Namami Gange’, a Union government programme aimed at abatement of pollution and conservation of the Ganga. His efforts have been recognized on multiple occasions. In his years of spearheading environmental conservation, he has received over two dozen awards for his dedication to the cause.

Bhandari ensures that every guest who visits Kot Talla Primary School plants a tree, adding to the school’s greenery. Furthermore, tree planting is conducted to observe occasions of national importance and in honour of martyrs, demonstrating Bhandari’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

