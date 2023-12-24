Making maths learning fun is this Kadapa teacher’s USP

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: More often than not it is always the teacher who makes learning fun that is forever etched in the students’ minds. Mynapureddy Nagalakshmi Devi in the YSR district is one such teacher. Her unique and innovative techniques for teaching basics of mathematics using Teaching-Learning Material (TLM) bagged her win the top position in the Vidya Amrit Mahotsav (VAM)-2022-23.

The event was organised by the Union Education Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), on the theme of ‘Innovative Pedagogy’.

A native of Proddutur in YSR district, Nagalakshmi Devi completed D.Ed at the District Institute of Education and Training in Chittoor district. Following this, she got her first posting in an upper primary school in Muddanur. Later she also completed her B.Ed. Earlier, Nagalakshmi taught her students using TLM using charts and other materials.

However, when the State government launched works under Naadu-Nedu to give a facelift to government schools, she proposed to incorporate basic mathematics principles in the elements that were being used for giving a makeover to Morraipalle primary school, Chapadu Mandal.

With the support of officials, the teacher has managed to get Abacus fixed on the grills of the school gate and trained students in performing mathematical functions. This helped students learn the basics of subtraction, addition and multiplication and also the calculation of roots up to cubic degrees. Nagalakshmi has also designed the flooring of the school with various symbols of mathematics.

Nagalakshmi gave credit to her husband P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who is also a government teacher, for giving her the idea of TLM. “This method has helped students to remember basic principles of mathematics well. The recognition that I have received at the national platform has brought more responsibility on me to come up with innovative teaching ideas and help the students to the best of my abilities,” she said.

As part of Vidya Amrit Mahotsav-2022-23, teachers were asked to submit 5-minute videos on innovative pedagogy. Nagalakshmi uploaded a video on permanent maths TLM in January this year.

Around 5.99 lakh projects were submitted for the national-level competition. Of the total, only 2.6 lakh videos were found to be valid and only 63 were shortlisted. The jury announced the top 10 projects in November with Nagalakshmi securing the first place.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KADAPA: More often than not it is always the teacher who makes learning fun that is forever etched in the students’ minds. Mynapureddy Nagalakshmi Devi in the YSR district is one such teacher. Her unique and innovative techniques for teaching basics of mathematics using Teaching-Learning Material (TLM) bagged her win the top position in the Vidya Amrit Mahotsav (VAM)-2022-23. The event was organised by the Union Education Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), on the theme of ‘Innovative Pedagogy’. A native of Proddutur in YSR district, Nagalakshmi Devi completed D.Ed at the District Institute of Education and Training in Chittoor district. Following this, she got her first posting in an upper primary school in Muddanur. Later she also completed her B.Ed. Earlier, Nagalakshmi taught her students using TLM using charts and other materials.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, when the State government launched works under Naadu-Nedu to give a facelift to government schools, she proposed to incorporate basic mathematics principles in the elements that were being used for giving a makeover to Morraipalle primary school, Chapadu Mandal. With the support of officials, the teacher has managed to get Abacus fixed on the grills of the school gate and trained students in performing mathematical functions. This helped students learn the basics of subtraction, addition and multiplication and also the calculation of roots up to cubic degrees. Nagalakshmi has also designed the flooring of the school with various symbols of mathematics. Nagalakshmi gave credit to her husband P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who is also a government teacher, for giving her the idea of TLM. “This method has helped students to remember basic principles of mathematics well. The recognition that I have received at the national platform has brought more responsibility on me to come up with innovative teaching ideas and help the students to the best of my abilities,” she said. As part of Vidya Amrit Mahotsav-2022-23, teachers were asked to submit 5-minute videos on innovative pedagogy. Nagalakshmi uploaded a video on permanent maths TLM in January this year. Around 5.99 lakh projects were submitted for the national-level competition. Of the total, only 2.6 lakh videos were found to be valid and only 63 were shortlisted. The jury announced the top 10 projects in November with Nagalakshmi securing the first place. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp