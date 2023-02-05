Karimnagar silver filigree articles to feature in G20 summit

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A few months ago, the Rajanna Siripattu saree from the neighbouring Rajanna-Sircilla district was turning heads worldwide but the time has come for the craft of silver filigree from Karimnagar to assume its rightful place on the global stage.

Apart from the Centre, several State governments have placed large orders of various articles made by the artisans from the district for the upcoming G20 summit, which is scheduled for September later this year in New Delhi.

Dating back to the 17th century, the craft of silver filigree has a longstanding relationship with the State of Telangana.

While it was patronised by Nizams initially, it gained prominence gradually owing to its unique design work that can’t be replicated. Karimnagar silver filigree received the GI tag in 2007, which is a testament to the remarkable dedication of the artisans who have kept the craft alive. Now, Karimnagar silver filigree articles can be seen displayed in the Salar Jung in Hyderabad and even in a museum in London.

Recently, President Droupadi Murmu, during her southern sojourn to the State, was gifted Karimnagar silver filigree items. According to sources, sizeable orders have been placed for various articles, including 200 Konark wheel silver filigree handicraft art pieces with the G20 logo.

As many as 520 workers, affiliated with the Karimnagar Handcraft Welfare Society (KHWS), are busy, making various designs of silver filigree articles. A special meeting was held in New Delhi five months ago to invite all types of handicraft artists and associations in connection with the G20 summit.

The KHWS was founded in 2008 under the PM’s Employment Guarantee Programme. Earlier, the KHWS had received recognition from UNESCO and many national awards.“The silver filigree craftsmanship was born at Elagandal on the outskirts of Karimnagar, with the art being passed down from generation to generation,” Gadde Ashok Kumar, KHWS founder and general secretary, tells TNIE.

“Apart from the Konark wheel pieces to the Centre, we also provided them with artwork samples of a peacock, Veena (musical instrument) and elephant. For the G20 summit, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have also placed orders,” he adds. Regular orders for silver filigree handicrafts come from the Raj Bhavan and government departments, says Ashok.

He urges the government to set up a silver filigree park in Karimnagar to improve the equipment used for the craft and provide employment to more people. An artisan, Venu Chilmula, who has been working with the KHWS for the last 10 years, says the recent developments and craze over the product will help the community and in the upskilling of workers.

