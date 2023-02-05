Kuchipudi dancer embarks on a journey to carry forward legacy

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Taking forward the legacy of the Kuchipudi classical dance art form, Usha Rani devoted her life to classical dance and has to date taught the Kuchipudi dance to more than 1,800 students in her illustrious career span of 30 years.

Usha Rani, who is working as a contract lecturer at SV Music and Dance (SVMD) College, is the master behind the dance compositions of Brahmanda Nayakuni Brahmotsavam album that consists of 10 songs, Bajari Govindam Bajari Gopalam album that consists three songs and many other dance compositions performed by SVMD students that got telecasted in TTD’s SVBC channel.

Rajya Lakshmi, the mother of Usha Rani from whom she inherited the classical dance skills has a history of performing Bharatanatyam in countries like Singapore and Malaysia back in the 1970s.After learning Bharatanatyam knacks from her mother, Usha Rani started training in Kuchipudi dance form at the age of 18 from masters Dr Paumarthi Seshu Babu, Dr Ramarao, Dr Bhagavathula Sethuram, Chinta Adi Narayana Sharma and Sri Vedantha Radheshyam.

Born in 1966 in Chennai, Usha Rani was the third child of her parents who later moved to Kadapa. In 1987, Usha secured a seat in BA Dance at Potti Sriramulu Telugu University (PSTU) and finished her degree in 1992. She further completed her Master’s and PhD in Kuchipudi Dance in 2004.

In 2006, she joined as a contract dance lecturer and began to give diploma and certificate courses in Kuchipudi dance form. In her pursuit of Kuchipudi dance form, she secured the ‘A-grade artistes’ tag and won the Nandi award by Doordarshan for performing ‘Ashtapadulu’ in 13 episodes telecasted on Doordarshan.

Usha Rani in her 30-year career as a Kuchipudi dancer won several national and international awards that include Natyaveda Visharadha by Pamona temple, New York, Abhinayanethri by Telugu Association, Metro Atlanta, USA, Nrithyachudamani by Telugu Association Greater Delaware valley, USA.

Her other recognitions include the Uthama Yuva Rachaytri (best young writer) award by the Government of AP for her work on the Bhagavad Gita, Visishta Vanita Puraskar by Natraj Music Academy (Visakhapatnam), Visishtha Mahila Puraskar by Kalanilayam Samskrutha Sanga Seva Samastah (Hyderabad), Natya Chudamani by Tallapaka Develop Committee (Kadapa) and Natya Mayuri by Vontimitta Sri Kodanda Swamy temple. Among her disciples, 120 people have opted for dance as their profession while 60 people, including 33 people abroad are now serving as dance masters.

The 56-year-old dancer wishes to teach Kuchipudi dance. The 198 shlokas of Bhagavad Gita Nrityakriti which were designed in Hastabhinayam were a testimony to her compositions in Kuchipudi dance form.

'Abhinayanethri' of Andhra

