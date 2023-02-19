Home Good News

Hyderabad: Actions speak Loud & Clear

Cancer patients come together to help others cope with speech loss.

Doctors at the BIACH&RI guide cancer patients who help each other lead a normal life as part of the rehabilitation efforts

By Renuka Kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A unique initiative is helping cancer patients who have lost the ability to talk due to the complete removal of their tongue. Through a self-help group, a team of doctors, speech therapists, rehabilitation experts, and psychologists at the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) in Hyderabad are providing assistance to patients free of charge.

Cancer is a challenging disease to deal with, and some patients require a glossectomy, which involves the removal of the entire tongue. In some cases, the vocal cords in the throat also need to be removed, which can render patients speechless and distressed. However, recent technological advancements and therapies have made it possible to bring some relief to these patients, enabling them to lead a nearly normal life.

Dr GT Jonathan, consultant oncologist at the Head and Neck department of BIACH&RI, says that patients often give up hope and skip treatment when they realise they will not be able to speak. This can lead to the cancer spreading rapidly, ultimately resulting in their death. To help such patients undergo treatment, BIACH&RI started a rehabilitation centre. Dr Chandrashekara Rao, senior consultant and HoD, spearheaded the initiative.

After undergoing several sessions that involved following various procedures and exercises, patients were observed returning to a normal life.

As the team grew in number, old patients started volunteering in the centre, guiding new patients through the trauma of cancer detection and treatment.

Dr Jonathan says that instead of doctors advising patients, the old patients themselves explain the importance of treatment and how they can lead a quality life afterward. In monthly meetings, which now have over 300-400 patients in attendance, patients come together to share their experiences, educate each other, and give str-ength to other patients to bear the pains of the treatment.

These groups have shown a tremendous impact not only on patients but on their families as well. By talking to patients who have undergone the procedure, new patients are given a ray of hope. Dr Jonathan says that when new patients are motivated, the treatment becomes smoother and more successful.

During the pandemic, the rehabilitation process was conducted online through zoom calls. Dr Chandrashekara Rao emphasised the importance of this initiative and encouraged others who are suffering from disabilities to form similar groups to benefit more patients. He assured the community that the team at BIACH&RI is ready to extend all possible help.

EXPERT HELP
The team at the rehabilitation centre includes experienced consultants like Dr Hemant Kumar Nemade, Dr Sravan Kumar Ch., Dr Kranti Kumar, and Dr Jonathan, as well as speech therapists, physicians, psychologists, rehabilitation experts, and other technologists.

