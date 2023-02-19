Telangana: Young innovator goes places, wins awards

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Subhashree Sahu, a Class IX student at Paramita Heritage School in Karimnagar, has designed a multi-function eco-friendly agro machine that will be of benefit to the farming sector.

She was recently awarded at the CBSE National Exhibition 2022-2023 in Delhi, held from February 7 to 9 and organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi. Her project was awarded the best project under the theme of environmental concern among CBSE schools across the country.

Subhashree’s innovative agro machine was first showcased at the CBSE regional-level science exhibition held at Chirec International School, Hyderabad on December 8 and 9, 2022, under the guidance of her mentor Lalit Mohan Sahu. Bagging the first place under the theme of environmental concern, she was selected to participate in the CBSE National Science Exhibition.

At the national level exhibition, a total of 552 winning teams from the regional rounds at 35 venues across the country and overseas participated. An expert panel of 20 judges from CSIR and DRDO reviewed each project for three rounds before declaring the winner.

“It was a huge motivation for me to design and think of another innovative project,” says Subhashree Sahu.

The project guide explains that there are four main reasons why farmers are not using modern machines: they are not portable, not affordable, non-functional in nature, and not eco-friendly, causing both air and sound pollution. “Even if a farmer can afford such equipment, they still face challenges like unavailability of electricity 24x7 in rural areas and the high maintenance cost of the machine,” Lalit Mohan Sahu says.

