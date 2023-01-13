Police personnel shed khaki for traditional attire to celebrate Pongal in Perambalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Over 400 police personnel, including from the town and the armed reserve units, in the district replaced their khaki uniform with traditional attire to celebrate with families what is their first-ever Pongal together at the Armed Reserve police quarters on Thursday.

As part of the initiative hosted by Perambalur SP C Shymala Devi, a variety of events were held, including rangoli competition, kabaddi and volleyball, for policemen and policewomen alike. Prizes and certificates were also distributed to the winners. Further, constables both from the town and the armed reserve force units, were supplied with pots and the raw materials for making Pongal.

District Collector P Sri Venkada Priya also participated. SP Shymala Devi said, “This is the first time we are celebrating Pongal with family in the district. Usually we don’t get to spend time with family during festivals and are instead busy with bandobast and other activities.

This Pongal festival is hence being celebrated to avoid mental stress. Instead of donning the usual khaki, many people wore colourful clothes to celebrate with joy. Pongal already has arrived for us." Mangalamedu DSP D Janani Priya said, "The police work 24x7, with no entertainment. Even with such an intense schedule we celebrated Pongal.

We united our police family. We celebrated it without discrimination. We also will grant weekly off to police personnel on rotational basis to celebrate Pongal." SM Prasanna (14), the son of a police inspector, said, "My parents are always busy with work. They spend less time with us. I will always see them in khaki uniform. We are happy that they also played with us in traditional attire."

