Home Good News

Now, a robot friend to help farmers ‘Thrive’

Augmented with the latest in technology and a wide set of functionalities, Thrive is capable of a variety of operations on the farm, including ploughing, soil bedding, and weed removal.

Published: 14th January 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the government’s all-out efforts, little headway has been made to curb carbon emissions in the agriculture sector. As per the reports, farm activities contribute 33% to global emissions.

But this can be greatly reduced, said Prince Mamman, the founder of Freeman Robots. A mechatronics engineer, Mamman has developed a robot named Thrive to automate daily farming operations. The electric-powered robot, which runs on an autonomous driving system, tackles two problems in one stroke - carbon emission and lack of labour.

That’s not all. Augmented with the latest in technology and a wide set of functionalities, Thrive is capable of a variety of operations on the farm, including ploughing, soil bedding, and weed removal.

“It is also able to remove weeds in a mechanical way. This will help eliminate the use of harmful chemicals and needless burning,” he said

Thrive is able to differentiate crops from weeds via artificial intelligence. A camera mounted on the front of the robot feeds in images which are then analysed in real-time. Both inter-row and intra-row weed removal functions are achieved.

“I’m hopeful that Thrive could reduce the hardship of farmers,” Mamman said. Thrive costs Rs 1 lakh.
Thrive was an idea pitched at Maker Village, Kochi for the pre-incubation programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carbon emission Freeman Robots
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp