Home Good News

PM Modi’s rare invite to AP scholar doctor for Republic Day celebrations

A senior resident medical officer at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH), the 27-year-old is one of the 50 meritorious students from across the country who will witness the R-Day parade.

Published: 14th January 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Banavathu Tejaswi has been selected as the guest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this year's Republic Day.( Express)

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Banavathu Tejaswee’s happiness knew no bounds after she received a mail from the Ministry of Education, informing her that she has been chosen to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guest for the Republic Day celebrations.  

A senior resident medical officer at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH), the 27-year-old is one of the 50 meritorious students from across the country who will witness the R-Day parade with the Prime Minister from his gallery in New Delhi on January 26.

A native of Nunna in Vijayawada Rural, Dr Tejaswee has several accolades to her name. Besides being a gold medallist from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur, Rajashthan, she has  also received six gold medals from Dr YSR University of Health Sciences while she was studying MBBS.

After qualifying EAMCET in 2013 with a merit, Tejaswee studied MBBS at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada. She then joined AIIMS-Jodhpur and completed post-graduation in general medicine.
Tejaswee has two sisters, one elder and a younger. She studied class I to VII at Kennedy High School in Nunna, VIII to X at Bhashyam High School in Vijayawada and intermediate at Sri Chaitanya College.

Expressing joy on receiving the news, the young doctor’s father, BB Venkateswara Rao, said, “Tejaswee’s mother Padmavathi, our family, relatives and friends are eagerly waiting to witness the special moment. Her hard work and sincerity have helped her win such a special opportunity.”

Venkateswara Rao is a deputy assistant commissioner at the commercial tax department in Vijayawada. Dr Tejaswee said, “I was so delighted on receiving such a rare invite. My colleagues and the staff at AIIMS-Jodhpur are all extremely elated over the news. The support of my parents, and sisters, V Deekshitha and B Revathi, throughout my life is unforgettable.”

After receiving a mail from Partha Kansabanik, deputy secretary at Department of Higher Education (Central University Bureau), Ministry of Education, Dr Tejaswee called on NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao on Thursday. He felicitated her on receiving the rare invitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Banavathu Tejaswee Narendra Modi republic day parade
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp