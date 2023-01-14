PM Modi’s rare invite to AP scholar doctor for Republic Day celebrations

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Banavathu Tejaswee’s happiness knew no bounds after she received a mail from the Ministry of Education, informing her that she has been chosen to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guest for the Republic Day celebrations.

A senior resident medical officer at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH), the 27-year-old is one of the 50 meritorious students from across the country who will witness the R-Day parade with the Prime Minister from his gallery in New Delhi on January 26.

A native of Nunna in Vijayawada Rural, Dr Tejaswee has several accolades to her name. Besides being a gold medallist from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur, Rajashthan, she has also received six gold medals from Dr YSR University of Health Sciences while she was studying MBBS.

After qualifying EAMCET in 2013 with a merit, Tejaswee studied MBBS at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada. She then joined AIIMS-Jodhpur and completed post-graduation in general medicine.

Tejaswee has two sisters, one elder and a younger. She studied class I to VII at Kennedy High School in Nunna, VIII to X at Bhashyam High School in Vijayawada and intermediate at Sri Chaitanya College.

Expressing joy on receiving the news, the young doctor’s father, BB Venkateswara Rao, said, “Tejaswee’s mother Padmavathi, our family, relatives and friends are eagerly waiting to witness the special moment. Her hard work and sincerity have helped her win such a special opportunity.”

Venkateswara Rao is a deputy assistant commissioner at the commercial tax department in Vijayawada. Dr Tejaswee said, “I was so delighted on receiving such a rare invite. My colleagues and the staff at AIIMS-Jodhpur are all extremely elated over the news. The support of my parents, and sisters, V Deekshitha and B Revathi, throughout my life is unforgettable.”

After receiving a mail from Partha Kansabanik, deputy secretary at Department of Higher Education (Central University Bureau), Ministry of Education, Dr Tejaswee called on NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao on Thursday. He felicitated her on receiving the rare invitation.

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Banavathu Tejaswee’s happiness knew no bounds after she received a mail from the Ministry of Education, informing her that she has been chosen to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guest for the Republic Day celebrations. A senior resident medical officer at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH), the 27-year-old is one of the 50 meritorious students from across the country who will witness the R-Day parade with the Prime Minister from his gallery in New Delhi on January 26. A native of Nunna in Vijayawada Rural, Dr Tejaswee has several accolades to her name. Besides being a gold medallist from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur, Rajashthan, she has also received six gold medals from Dr YSR University of Health Sciences while she was studying MBBS. After qualifying EAMCET in 2013 with a merit, Tejaswee studied MBBS at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada. She then joined AIIMS-Jodhpur and completed post-graduation in general medicine. Tejaswee has two sisters, one elder and a younger. She studied class I to VII at Kennedy High School in Nunna, VIII to X at Bhashyam High School in Vijayawada and intermediate at Sri Chaitanya College. Expressing joy on receiving the news, the young doctor’s father, BB Venkateswara Rao, said, “Tejaswee’s mother Padmavathi, our family, relatives and friends are eagerly waiting to witness the special moment. Her hard work and sincerity have helped her win such a special opportunity.” Venkateswara Rao is a deputy assistant commissioner at the commercial tax department in Vijayawada. Dr Tejaswee said, “I was so delighted on receiving such a rare invite. My colleagues and the staff at AIIMS-Jodhpur are all extremely elated over the news. The support of my parents, and sisters, V Deekshitha and B Revathi, throughout my life is unforgettable.” After receiving a mail from Partha Kansabanik, deputy secretary at Department of Higher Education (Central University Bureau), Ministry of Education, Dr Tejaswee called on NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao on Thursday. He felicitated her on receiving the rare invitation.